Xfinity customers are in for a nice surprise

By
Xfinity
Xfinity Multiview
Comcast has just announced Xfinity customers will be getting its Multiview feature just in time for the start of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments. Up until now, the Xfinity Multiview was in was only as a preview to X1 customers with 4K-compatible boxes (Xi6 and XG1v4).

During the preview, Xfinity X1 customers were able to watch up to three live events at the same time. Today, Comcast announced that its Multiview feature is rolling out to more Xfinity TV customers.

Also, with this version of Multiview, X1 customers can watch up to four live games at once, all on the same screen. According to the US company, Xfinity Multiview will be available throughout the duration of both NCAA tournaments, ranging from two to four pre-selected men’s and women’s games playing at the same time.

With 164 basketball games airing over the course of a few weeks, March is the perfect time to introduce Xfinity Multiview to more customers in a big way. Now, they don’t have to choose between games, miss a buzzer beater when flipping channels, or set up another TV on a makeshift stand in their living room - all the action is right there on the same screen

– said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast, March 2025

In order to start using the new feature, X1 customers can simply say “March Madness” or “multiview” into their voice remote to see the multiview options available to them. It’s also possible to toggle between channels to switch audio and select any game to jump into full-screen mode.

Video Thumbnail


Along with Xfinity Multiview, Comcast also announced the launch of new features specifically available for these tournaments, including:

  • A comprehensive tournament hub that brings together all live men’s and women’s coverage into one easy-to-use destination.
  • An interactive Sports Zone app, a companion viewing experience that enables fans to follow the latest brackets, scores, schedules and stats from across the tournament when watching a single game or within Multiview.
  • Live odds, game lines and prop bets for tournament matchups via Xfinity Odds Zone.
  • The option to favorite any men’s or women’s team so customers can create a personalized viewing experience centered around the teams that matter most to them.

It’s unclear if these features will remain available for other tournaments Comcast will make available to Xfinity customers, but it would be a waste of resources if they won’t, even if some would have to be adapted to different sports.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

