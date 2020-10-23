Xfinity Mobile has a deal on the 5G iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Xfinity Mobile, an MVNO with nationwide 5G service, is now offering the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to new and existing customers. New customers will get $250 off of the price of either 5G model if they transfer their number within 30 days. That takes the price of the 64GB iPhone 12 from 24 monthly payments of $34.58 to monthly payments of $24.17. The 128GB model drops in price from 24 monthly payments of $36.66 to monthly payments of $26.25. And the model with 256GB of storage will cost you $30.42 a month over 24 months compared to the regular monthly price of $40.83. Existing customers will receive a $250 Visa pre-paid gift card instead of $250 in 24 monthly invoice credits.





As for the iPhone 12 Pro, including the $250 off that new subscribers will receive, the 128GB device is priced at $31.25 a month over 24 months compared to the $41.66 a month that the handset is priced at without the deal. The version with 256GB of storage, normally $45.83 a month for 24 months, will cost you 24 monthly payments of $35.42. Lastly, the 512GB variant, normally 54.16 a month over 24 months, is reduced to 24 monthly payments of $43.75. And as with the iPhone 12, existing customers who buy one of the new iPhone Pro units will be given a $250 Visa pre-paid gift card.



The phones come with free two business-day shipping and an iPhone 12 ordered today will be available on October 28th. An iPhone 12 Pro ordered today will be available on November 11th. We should point out that if you decide to go with the unlimited plan, once you consume more than 20GB of data in a month your service is subject to be throttled during times of heavy network congestion.









Xfinity Mobile has one of the more unique offerings in the industry. Subscribers can purchase data (including 5G where available) by the Gig, and share it with other subscribers on their plan. Pricing is $15 a month for 1GB of data, $30 a month for 3GB of data and $60 a month for 10GB of data. The other option is to subscribe to an unlimited plan for $45 a month. So if you have a family member who works from home most of the time, by the Gig could be more efficient since that person could use Wi-Fi to connect to the internet. And with the Xfinity Mobile app, subscribers can switch from using Unlimited to by the Gig and vice versa at any time. And while out of the house, there are millions of Xfinity mobile hotspots that can be used to connect to the internet without using up any data in a user's monthly bucket.











As an MVNO, Xfinity uses Verizon's networks. Running a mobile virtual network operator is like owning a gas station. You buy spectrum at wholesale and sell it at retail. The difference between what you pay and what you receive is your operating profit.





The deal on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro expires on January 10th. As for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, we should see the same deal for both of those models. The pair will be available for pre-order on November 6th and launch exactly one week later on November 13th.

