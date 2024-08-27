Xbox Cloud Gaming goes live for select Amazon Fire TV devices
Microsoft announced back in June it had teamed up with Amazon to bring its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to select Fire TV devices. In order for the service to work, the Fire TV devices should first have the Xbox app installed, which wasn’t available for download at the time of the announcement.
Last month, Microsoft released the Xbox app for Fire TV devices, but didn’t make the Xbox Cloud Gaming service available too. Thankfully, that happened this week, so if you’re owning a compatible Amazon Fire TV Stick, you’ll be able to play games for free even if you don’t have a console.
The subscription will give you access to hundreds of games that can be played not only via the Fire TV Stick, but also on your Xbox console or PC. Just about every game developed by a Microsoft-owned studio is playable with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5.
Apart from the Fire TV Stick, you’ll also need a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, which costs $19.99 per month.
To start playing, you’ll have to install the Xbox app on your Fire TV device and follow the instructions below:
- Sign in with your Microsoft account to play.
- You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or check out Fortnite without a membership.
- Connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller (Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4).
- Start playing!
Now, the only Fire TV devices that Amazon confirmed to be compatible with Microsoft’s Xbox Gaming Cloud service are the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023), Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st Gen), and Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen).
