Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
Samsung slashing prices
Save on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with special educational, as well as regular discounts at Samsung now!
Sep 01, Sun, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Xbox Cloud Gaming goes live for select Amazon Fire TV devices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Microsoft Wireless service Amazon
Xbox Cloud Gaming goes live for select Amazon Fire TV devices
Microsoft announced back in June it had teamed up with Amazon to bring its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to select Fire TV devices. In order for the service to work, the Fire TV devices should first have the Xbox app installed, which wasn’t available for download at the time of the announcement.

Last month, Microsoft released the Xbox app for Fire TV devices, but didn’t make the Xbox Cloud Gaming service available too. Thankfully, that happened this week, so if you’re owning a compatible Amazon Fire TV Stick, you’ll be able to play games for free even if you don’t have a console.

Apart from the Fire TV Stick, you’ll also need a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, which costs $19.99 per month.

The subscription will give you access to hundreds of games that can be played not only via the Fire TV Stick, but also on your Xbox console or PC. Just about every game developed by a Microsoft-owned studio is playable with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5.

To start playing, you’ll have to install the Xbox app on your Fire TV device and follow the instructions below:

  • Sign in with your Microsoft account to play.
  • You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or check out Fortnite without a membership.
  • Connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller (Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4).
  • Start playing!

Now, the only Fire TV devices that Amazon confirmed to be compatible with Microsoft’s Xbox Gaming Cloud service are the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023), Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st Gen), and Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen).
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless