X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform

Elon Musk confirms the rollout of private likes by default for everyone on the platform | Credit: Elon Musk ( X





While likes will be hidden from public view, users will still be able to see who liked their own posts and the total like count for all posts. This allows users to gauge the popularity of their content while maintaining the privacy of individual likes. The Likes tab on user profiles will be removed, further emphasizing the shift away from public like counts as a measure of social validation.The change to private likes aligns with X's broader efforts to prioritize user privacy and create a safer and more inclusive online environment. By removing the pressure to conform to public opinion and engage in performative liking, X hopes to foster more genuine interactions and encourage users to express themselves freely.