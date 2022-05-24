Apple reveals WWDC schedule; keynote kicks off 10 am PT on June 6th

With Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference scheduled to begin on Monday, June 6th, Apple reminded everyone by posting a teaser that indeed, the annual event is "Swiftly approaching." The fun and festivities kick off at 10 am PDST (1 pm EDST) and the conference will take place through Friday, June 10th. The event will be held online although a select group of developers will be part of a viewing party inside Apple Park.





Apple today released the WWDC schedule. The keynote will start at 10 am PDST followed by the Platforms State of the Union at 1 pm PDST. On June 6th at 5 pm PDST, the Apple Design Awards will be announced. The following day, Apple will release videos related to new features coming to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9.





During the last two years, the keynote focused on the release of software only but it isn't clear whether that trend will continue this year. As far as iOS 16 goes, we expect to see larger, customizable widgets supposedly known internally as "InfoShack." Notifications are supposed to be improved, although it isn't certain yet what this means. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has mentioned "new ways of interacting" for iOS 16, but we will probably have to wait for the event to see this in action.





Apple iPadOS 16 might include improvements to the tablet's multitasking capabilities. One option rumored by Gurman is a "pro mode" for iPadOS that would give users bigger screens to work with. As for watchOS9, Apple will supposedly make some tweaks to its watch faces and add a new power-saving mode that will allow Apple Watch users to continue using apps and features while still saving battery life.





Apple suggests that developers download the Apple Developer app from the App Store to virtually experience WWDC 2022 and to learn about all of the announcements coming out of the event.





You can follow WWDC 2022 by streaming the feed from Apple.com, the aforementioned Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, Apple TV, and YouTube.