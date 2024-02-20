World’s cheapest flip phone that (hopefully) won’t flop: ~$420 for ZTE’s Libero Flip
"What’s that thing that costs as much as a flagship (or more), yet it doesn’t pack the latest and greatest?"
To which we can say: “Yeah, but it sure feels nice to rock a foldable phone!”
Here’s a phone that folds in two, yet after buying it your wallet will stay full enough not to fold in two as well: the ZTE Libero Flip, a brand-new clamshell.
Until five minutes ago, the most affordable phone that could do Flip(s) was the Moto Razr 2023. Launched at $699, initially it was up for grabs for $599 thanks to a $100 discount at various retailers. Eventually, Motorola did discount the Razr 2023 (seemingly permanently) at $499.
Chinese devices and flagships often prove to be a bang for the buck (not you, Xiaomi 14 Ultra – the rumor is that this one could arrive in the EU at over $1600!), packing some ridiculous specs for several hundred $$$ less than phones with Samsung, Apple or Google inscriptions on them.
Four hundred dollars for a phone that folds can’t get you anything magical in 2024, but there’s no need to: some folks just want to give a foldable a try without breaking the bank.
Gizmochina reports that the Libero Flip is ZTE’s first vertical folding 5G phone. Under the hood, there’s the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset – again, don’t expect anything crazy in terms of raw power, but this should be enough for handling various everyday tasks. The storage configuration is only one, apparently: 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
As far as the cameras go, the Libero Flip comes with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens. On the front, it offers a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The device is said to be able to rest between 60-110 degrees enabling you to use the camera placing it on a table for smoother selfies.
There are three color options to choose from: Gold, White, and Blue. It’s 76mm in width and with a slim profile of 7.3mm when unfolded (15.5mm when folded). It weighs 214g and features an IP42 dust and water resistance rating.
In terms of battery life, the Libero Flip packs a robust 4310mAh capacity and supports 33W QC4+/PD3.0 fast charging. The device can be fully charged in 73 minutes.
On a side note: ZTE’s once-subsidiary brand, Nubia, could possibly launch a phone dubbed Nubia Flip 5G, which was spotted on the IMEI database some months ago. Could the Nubia Flip 5G be the rebranded ZTE Libero Flip that’s set for a global release? Will have to wait and see, but let’s hope that the price is not above $399. Or $420.
It’s now in Japan (apparently, it’s been launched in the land of the rising sun first and China will follow soon) and it’s sold for approximately $420. Nice number, although $399 would be even nicer. Pre-orders are already on, and the Libero Flip is set to hit the shelves on February 29.
Is it the cheapest out there?
What can $420 get me?
The inner display is a 6.9-incher with a resolution of 2790×1188 px; the outer screen is a 1.43-inch circular funny-looking hatch. This external display supports a range of functionalities, including camera usage for selfies, step tracking, weather updates, and music playback control.
