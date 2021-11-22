Apple AirPod gets swallowed for ibuprofen, stays connected, leaves digestive voice mail

Apple AirPod gets swallowed for ibuprofen, stays connected, leaves digestive voice mail0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
@iamcarliiib For educational purposes heres what happened when I mixed up my #airpod and an ibuprofen. Here to share awareness #LevisMusicProject#fyp♬ Oh No - Kreepa
I was crawling into bed. I had Ibuprofen 800 in my right hand and I had my left AirPod in my left hand. I like threw something back, took my water bottle and took a sip... then realized it wasn't the Ibuprofen. I tried puking it up and it won't come out.
Consequently, the friend got a voicemail with all the gurgling sounds the AirPod recorded while moving down the line to eventually leave the premises the natural way. Cue the puns.
@iamcarliiib Reply to @bitchcraft____ #greenscreen♬ SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY Remix (feat. Kali Uchis and Moliy) - Amaarae & Kali Uchis