Accessories Apple

Apple AirPod gets swallowed for ibuprofen, stays connected, leaves digestive voice mail

Daniel Petrov
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple AirPod gets swallowed for ibuprofen, stays connected, leaves digestive voice mail
We had to file this one in the accessories category, but it's probably more suitable for a curiosities tag, as it involves Apple's crime of omission to write "do not swallow" on the AirPods box. That's right, a Bostonian swallowed an AirPod, mistaking it for the ibuprofen pill she held in the other hand, and lived to tell about it on TikTok.

@iamcarliiib For educational purposes heres what happened when I mixed up my #airpod and an ibuprofen. Here to share awareness #LevisMusicProject#fyp♬ Oh No - Kreepa

I was crawling into bed. I had Ibuprofen 800 in my right hand and I had my left AirPod in my left hand. I like threw something back, took my water bottle and took a sip... then realized it wasn't the Ibuprofen. I tried puking it up and it won't come out.

The fun didn't stop here as user @iamcarliiib went to confirm it was indeed an AirPod in her digestive tract with an x-ray, but the funny part was that Apple's earphone, being of the true wireless type, was still operational and connected when she called a friend to tell them about the ordeal. 

Consequently, the friend got a voicemail with all the gurgling sounds the AirPod recorded while moving down the line to eventually leave the premises the natural way. Cue the puns.

@iamcarliiib Reply to @bitchcraft____ #greenscreen♬ SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY Remix (feat. Kali Uchis and Moliy) - Amaarae & Kali Uchis

