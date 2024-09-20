With California IDs now in Wallet, Apple says more states are on the way
Digital IDs are becoming increasingly popular, particularly in states like California. Recently, Google Wallet officially introduced Digital IDs for Californians. Last month, Apple also announced it would be adding support for driver's licenses to Apple Wallet in California, and it's now beginning the rollout.
Apple just rolled out the ability for Californians to add their driver's licenses and state IDs to Apple Wallet, making it super easy and secure for residents to store and show their IDs right from their iPhone or Apple Watch.
The introduction of California driver's licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet is part of the California DMV's wider mobile driver's license (mDL) pilot program, which kicked off last year and is capped at 1.5 million participants.
Enabling California residents to seamlessly add and present their IDs with their iPhone or Apple Watch represents a significant step in replacing the physical wallet with a more secure and private digital wallet. The launch also represents an important milestone in the rollout of IDs in Apple Wallet. Not only is California one of the largest states in the U.S., but it's also our own backyard, and we're excited to bring an easy and transparent way to present IDs in our home state.
– Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, September 2024
California's rollout of IDs in Wallet comes on the heels of recent launches in Hawaii and Ohio, adding to the list that already includes:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Maryland
More and more states are hopping on board with Digital IDs. | Image credit – Apple
On top of that, more states are on board to adopt IDs in Wallet, including:
- Montana
- New Mexico
- West Virginia
Japan is also getting in on the action by introducing the My Number Card to Wallet, marking the first international expansion for this feature.
Getting your driver's license or state ID into Apple Wallet is quite easy. If you are a resident, you just need to:
- Tap the Add (+) button at the top of the Wallet app on your iPhone
- Choose "Driver's License or State ID"
- Follow the prompts to kick off the setup and verification process.
I think it's pretty cool that you can securely show your ID right from Apple Wallet, whether in person or in apps, to prove your age or identity. It's a total game changer, especially for those of us who often forget to grab our wallets before heading out. Still, it is better to try not to forget your physical ID.
