Windows laptops are finally getting a feature Apple fans have had for years

A Windows laptop.
Windows laptop owners are now getting the possibility to enjoy Apple Music with Dolby Atmos on their devices. Apple Music is one of the best streaming services right now, featuring all the bells and whistles of other streaming services plus Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. However, this feature was not available on laptops running Windows... until now.

Now, Apple Music with Dolby Atmos can be streamed on Galaxy Books and any other machines running Microsoft's operating system. The feature was added with version 1.1284.20225 of Apple Music. Also, the Cupertino tech giant has published a new support document explaining to Windows machine owners how to enjoy Dolby Atmos on Apple Music.

To get the full experience, your laptop has to have Dolby Atmos-supported speakers thought.

Why is this feature so huge, you may wonder? Well, Dolby Atmos offers spatial audio which ensures a flawless surround sound effect. It is the world's most popular spatial audio format. Previous sound formats like Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS have a set number of audio channels. Dolby Atmos doesn't.

Instead, the sound is placed in a three-dimensional space and scales well on a variety of headphones and speakers.

Apple Music got Dolby Atmos support back in June of 2021. However, until now, the feature was reserved for Android, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Now, Windows is joining the ranks of supported operating systems.

Competitors of Dolby Atmos include DTS:X and Sony 260 Reality Audio. Sony's take on surround sound features is available on Amazon Prime Music in addition to Dolby Atmos.

Apple Music can be installed on your Windows PC via the Microsoft Store. Unfortunately, though, Dolby Atmos is still missing from some other OSes, including Tizen OS, used on Samsung TVs and smart monitors. Strangely enough, Apple Music's biggest competitor, Spotify, is yet to support Dolby Atmos.
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
