Windows 11 is about to make right-clicking way more powerful
AI image tools and Office document actions are starting to roll out in test builds.
Microsoft isn’t slowing down with Windows 11 updates, especially when it comes to AI. After previewing a wave of new features earlier this month, the company is now starting to roll some of them out – though only to a limited group of users for now.
One of the big changes being tested is the addition of what Microsoft calls AI actions in File Explorer. Basically, you will be able to right-click a file and instantly access options like blurring the background of an image, removing objects or summarizing Office documents.
It is unclear if you will be able to turn these AI options off in the right-click menu, but they are being added alongside the recently introduced Ask Copilot option that now shows up when you right-click in File Explorer.
The moment you come back, it ramps performance back up automatically. It is a small change, but it could help make Windows 11 feel snappier while also extending battery life, which, in my opinion, is definitely a win for users.
Right now, four image-related actions are in testing in the latest Dev Channel builds of Windows 11: Bing visual search, background blur, object erase (both from the Photos app), and a background removal tool from Paint.
File Explorer showing the context menu open on a file, with the new AI actions highlighted. | Image credit – Microsoft
These features are pretty similar to what you’ll find on a Mac, too – assuming your device supports Apple Intelligence. For example, the Photos app on Mac lets you remove unwanted objects using the Clean Up tool and Apple Intelligence can also generate quick summaries of your notes. It is basically the same idea as summarizing Office docs on Windows. So yeah, AI tools like these are quickly becoming standard across all major operating systems.
You can get a summary of a document in File Explorer. | Image credit – Microsoft
Microsoft also plans to expand this to Office files soon. If you are using OneDrive or SharePoint, you might be able to summarize docs or create lists with AI – but only if you have a Microsoft 365 commercial subscription and a Copilot license. Regular users will have to wait a bit longer for those features.
Elsewhere, Microsoft is experimenting with a new layout for widgets in Windows 11. The goal is to make them more personalized, better organized and just more useful overall.
This is the new visual experience for the widgets board. | Image credit – Microsoft
And there is also a new system-level update aimed at power efficiency. Called User Interaction-Aware CPU Power Management, it is designed to kick in when you are not actively using your PC, applying low-power settings to save battery.
