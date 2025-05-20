Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Windows 11 is about to make right-clicking way more powerful

AI image tools and Office document actions are starting to roll out in test builds.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Microsoft Laptops
Blue abstract background with the white Windows 11 logo.
Microsoft isn’t slowing down with Windows 11 updates, especially when it comes to AI. After previewing a wave of new features earlier this month, the company is now starting to roll some of them out – though only to a limited group of users for now.

One of the big changes being tested is the addition of what Microsoft calls AI actions in File Explorer. Basically, you will be able to right-click a file and instantly access options like blurring the background of an image, removing objects or summarizing Office documents.

Right now, four image-related actions are in testing in the latest Dev Channel builds of Windows 11: Bing visual search, background blur, object erase (both from the Photos app), and a background removal tool from Paint.

File Explorer showing the context menu open on a file, with the new AI actions highlighted. | Image credit – Microsoft

These features are pretty similar to what you’ll find on a Mac, too – assuming your device supports Apple Intelligence. For example, the Photos app on Mac lets you remove unwanted objects using the Clean Up tool and Apple Intelligence can also generate quick summaries of your notes. It is basically the same idea as summarizing Office docs on Windows. So yeah, AI tools like these are quickly becoming standard across all major operating systems.

You can get a summary of a document in File Explorer. | Image credit – Microsoft

Microsoft also plans to expand this to Office files soon. If you are using OneDrive or SharePoint, you might be able to summarize docs or create lists with AI – but only if you have a Microsoft 365 commercial subscription and a Copilot license. Regular users will have to wait a bit longer for those features.

It is unclear if you will be able to turn these AI options off in the right-click menu, but they are being added alongside the recently introduced Ask Copilot option that now shows up when you right-click in File Explorer.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is experimenting with a new layout for widgets in Windows 11. The goal is to make them more personalized, better organized and just more useful overall.

This is the new visual experience for the widgets board. | Image credit – Microsoft

And there is also a new system-level update aimed at power efficiency. Called User Interaction-Aware CPU Power Management, it is designed to kick in when you are not actively using your PC, applying low-power settings to save battery.

Recommended Stories
The moment you come back, it ramps performance back up automatically. It is a small change, but it could help make Windows 11 feel snappier while also extending battery life, which, in my opinion, is definitely a win for users.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless