Windows 11 is about to make right-clicking way more powerful

File Explorer showing the context menu open on a file, with the new AI actions highlighted. | Image credit – Microsoft



These features are pretty similar to what you’ll find on a Mac, too – assuming your device supports Apple Intelligence can also generate quick summaries of your notes. It is basically the same idea as summarizing Office docs on Windows. So yeah, AI tools like these are quickly becoming standard across all major operating systems. These features are pretty similar to what you’ll find on a Mac, too – assuming your device supports Apple Intelligence . For example, the Photos app on Mac lets you remove unwanted objects using the Clean Up tool andcan also generate quick summaries of your notes. It is basically the same idea as summarizing Office docs on Windows. So yeah, AI tools like these are quickly becoming standard across all major operating systems.

You can get a summary of a document in File Explorer. | Image credit – Microsoft



Microsoft also plans to expand this to Office files soon. If you are using OneDrive or SharePoint, you might be able to summarize docs or create lists with AI – but only if you have a Microsoft 365 commercial subscription and a Copilot license. Regular users will have to wait a bit longer for those features.



It is unclear if you will be able to turn these AI options off in the right-click menu, but they are being added alongside the recently introduced Ask Copilot option that now shows up when you right-click in File Explorer.



Elsewhere, Microsoft is experimenting with a new layout for widgets in Windows 11. The goal is to make them more personalized, better organized and just more useful overall. Microsoft also plans to expand this to Office files soon. If you are using OneDrive or SharePoint, you might be able to summarize docs or create lists with AI – but only if you have a Microsoft 365 commercial subscription and a Copilot license. Regular users will have to wait a bit longer for those features.It is unclear if you will be able to turn these AI options off in the right-click menu, but they are being added alongside the recently introduced Ask Copilot option that now shows up when you right-click in File Explorer.Elsewhere, Microsoft is experimenting with a new layout for widgets in Windows 11. The goal is to make them more personalized, better organized and just more useful overall.



