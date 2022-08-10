Win a Pixel device from Google. Here's how! (Contest open in multiple countries)

Everyone loves a free phone. And now you have a chance to win a Pixel handset directly from Google in the Google Pixel Wallpaper Contest. The contest began this morning at 12:01 AM ET and ends on August 23rd, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. You have to be the age of majority and reside in Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), Japan, Taiwan, the U.K., the U.S., and the District of Columbia.

To enter the contest, you must create your own "Wallpaper Design" including the front-facing camera by incorporating it into the design. In other words, you must think of a clever way to use the hole-punch cutout in your entry that "hides it" from those looking at the display. You first have to fill out the form that you will find here . The entry will be made on a template provided by Google which you can find here





Your entry must have a resolution of 2160x2400 and you will email your entry to pixelwallpaper@google.com. Include your name and your country of origin. The entry cannot be made by a script or a bot, must be original, and has never been used before for a previous contest. It also should not be "inconsistent" with Google's image.





There are also a number of other rules that Google will not accept from entrants to such as:

Content that includes phrases (e.g. quotes, taglines, slogans, etc.), trademarked material (other than Sponsor-owned) or other third-party materials;

The names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission;

Look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead;

Content that promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous;

Content that promotes any particular political agenda or message;

Content that endorses any form of hate or hate group;

Content that is, or reasonably may be considered as, derogatory of any age, race, ethnicity, national origin, creed, religious affiliation, gender, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, professional status, socioeconomic status, language or other protected status, whether directed at an individual or group, and including speech or symbols that are widely considered offensive to individuals having these specified statuses;

Content that is unlawfully threatening or unlawfully harassing to any individual, group, partnership, corporation, or political body;

Content that promotes violence;

Content that is indecent, sexually explicit, sexually suggestive, unnecessarily violent, profane, obscene, offensive, hateful, tortuous, or otherwise inappropriate;

Content that violates any law, statute, ordinance or regulation (including, but not limited to, those governing export control, consumer protection, unfair competition, anti-discrimination, and false advertising);

Content that promotes any illegal activity, or engages in, encourages, advocates, discusses with the intent to commit, or provides instructions for conduct that would constitute a criminal or civil offense or would otherwise violate any federal, state, provincial, local or international law or rule;

Content for which you were compensated or granted any consideration by any other third-party;

Content that disparages, slanders or libel persons or organizations associated with Sponsor or any other brands, companies, or individuals; and

Content in which you impersonate another person or entity.

The entries will be judged as following. 30% weight will be given to incorporation of the Google Pixel 6 Front-Facing Camera. 20% of the score will include an entry's suitability for use on Google Pixel 6 Home Screens (for example: does the wallpaper take applications into consideration or does it obscure the Google Pixel 6 status bar, application shelf, date, time, and weather).



The winner will be selected on September 9th







Another 20% will be based on the entry's "Brand Appropriateness." For example, did you include Google's blue, red, yellow, and green? And another 20% of the score will be determined on the use of space on the home screen.





The winner will be selected on or about September 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET and he or she will receive notification from Google. The winner will also be named on social-media posting. One winner will receive a Google Pixel device and a case. The retail value of the prize is $899 which makes us believe that the prize will be a Google Pixel 6 Pro. If you've been hankering for this device but it blows up your budget, start coming up with a compelling wallpaper design that incorporates the front-facing camera!

