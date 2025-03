Wi-Fi 7 could be the secret sauce for 6G and T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T should be watching closely

Immersive communication will bring richer, more interactive video experiences, taking virtual interaction to a whole new level.

Hyper-reliable, low-latency communication will power smarter industrial applications like telemedicine and help manage things like energy grids with more precision.

Expanded connectivity will reach even the most rural and remote areas, helping to close the digital divide and ensure everyone's connected.

Massive communication will open the door for more IoT devices, creating smarter cities, transport systems and improvements in sectors like health, agriculture and energy.

AI-powered communication will fuel the next generation of intelligent applications, blending AI with connectivity seamlessly.

Multi-dimensional sensing will revolutionize things like navigation, positioning and detection, bringing innovations in everything from object detection to advanced mapping.

By the time we hit the end of the decade, 6G is expected to be the go-to standard for connectivity. With tech evolving rapidly, it is clear that we will need even more dependable connections. And 6G aims to deliver on a lot of exciting promises like:However, for 6G to become a reality, it seems advanced Wi-Fi will be essential. In a first, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has highlighted ubiquitous connectivity as a key requirement for 6G networks.According to a new report , Dean Bubley, an analyst with Disruptive Analysis and Disruptive 6G, pointed out that while this mostly focuses on closing the digital divide through things like non-terrestrial networks, it also emphasizes the need for better indoor connectivity. As we move forward, enhancing connectivity everywhere – including inside buildings – will be crucial to making 6G truly accessible.