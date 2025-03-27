Wi-Fi 7 could be the secret sauce for 6G and T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T should be watching closely
By the time we hit the end of the decade, 6G is expected to be the go-to standard for connectivity. With tech evolving rapidly, it is clear that we will need even more dependable connections. And 6G aims to deliver on a lot of exciting promises like:
However, for 6G to become a reality, it seems advanced Wi-Fi will be essential. In a first, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has highlighted ubiquitous connectivity as a key requirement for 6G networks.
However, to achieve seamless Wi-Fi coverage, the connection process must be secure and easy – traits that Wi-Fi has traditionally lacked. And this is where OpenRoaming enters the game. Developed by Cisco and based on standards from the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) and Wi-Fi Alliance, it solves the two issues by enabling seamless connections across networks from participating providers.
It automatically verifies devices through trusted identity sources like service providers or loyalty programs. And a WBA report shows that 81% of 170 industry executives plan to adopt OpenRoaming, with 25% already on board, 42% in 2025 and 27% by 2026. Key reasons include improving Wi-Fi and 5G/LTE integration (44%) and boosting Wi-Fi security (43%).
And the big tech companies are fast catching on. For example, Apple should debut its own Wi-Fi 7 chip in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Meanwhile, Qualcomm and MediaTek, two of the biggest players in the smartphone industry, are diving headfirst into the 6G race, working to set the stage for next-gen connectivity. And mobile carriers like T-Mobile are on the 6G train, too, showing their commitment to pushing forward with strong support for both individual users and businesses.
- Immersive communication will bring richer, more interactive video experiences, taking virtual interaction to a whole new level.
- Hyper-reliable, low-latency communication will power smarter industrial applications like telemedicine and help manage things like energy grids with more precision.
- Expanded connectivity will reach even the most rural and remote areas, helping to close the digital divide and ensure everyone's connected.
- Massive communication will open the door for more IoT devices, creating smarter cities, transport systems and improvements in sectors like health, agriculture and energy.
- AI-powered communication will fuel the next generation of intelligent applications, blending AI with connectivity seamlessly.
- Multi-dimensional sensing will revolutionize things like navigation, positioning and detection, bringing innovations in everything from object detection to advanced mapping.
According to a new report, Dean Bubley, an analyst with Disruptive Analysis and Disruptive 6G, pointed out that while this mostly focuses on closing the digital divide through things like non-terrestrial networks, it also emphasizes the need for better indoor connectivity. As we move forward, enhancing connectivity everywhere – including inside buildings – will be crucial to making 6G truly accessible.
And that will mean Wi-Fi. What is becoming increasingly [clear] amongst not just users, but thankfully, finally governments and regulators, is the importance of indoor wireless connectivity.
– Dean Bubley, analyst with Disruptive Analysis and Disruptive 6G, March 2025
Why the focus on indoor connectivity? Because the vast majority of wireless traffic happens indoors (Ericsson's 2023 Mobility Report shows it is around 80%) and Wi-Fi is typically the top choice for staying connected inside. So, Bubley argues that Wi-Fi is quickly becoming a key element in the "ubiquitous framework" of 6G.
In the end, as the world of connectivity continues to evolve, Wi-Fi 7 is stepping up as an important player. I mean, it is not just about meeting the speed expectations consumers are paying for – it is also about tapping into new revenue streams like premium services and the growing smart home market.
