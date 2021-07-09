$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android OnePlus

OnePlus doesn't like talking about the OnePlus 9's IP rating; here's why

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
OnePlus doesn't like talking about the OnePlus 9's IP rating; here's why
Smartphone brands are usually quick to boast about new and existing features, but one thing OnePlus avoids talking about these days is water and dust resistance and now CEO Pete Lau has revealed why.

The OnePlus 9 has an IP rating but OnePlus doesn't like to talk about it


Speaking on his Weibo account (via Android Authority) earlier this week, Lau said that adding water and dust resistance to OnePlus smartphones, including the OnePlus 9 Pro, is “one of the few product advantages that we have done well but do not want to talk about.”

The reason is that an IP water and dust resistance certification is obtained inside a lab, where the testing conditions are “very different” to the real word environment in which devices are used on a day-to-day basis.

Lau went on to say that the IP rating is just a general description of quality, but what’s most important to OnePlus is the customer experience once the devices are in the users’ hands.

The CEO of OnePlus also reiterated the brand’s position (and the position of many others) that using smartphones underwater is not recommended. Even washing them under the tap is not advised.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$643 Special eBay $729 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

4.0
$1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $1068 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

