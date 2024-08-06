"Who wants a stylus?!": Galaxy Fold proves Steve Jobs wrong - the “useless” S Pen is now useful

Galaxy Z Fold 6

This compilation of Sketch to Image edits from X shows how powerful Samsung’s generative AI is. Is it too powerful?But the key to Samsung’s “Sketch to Image” algorithm is:You can access Sketch to Image by taking out the S Pen and starting to draw directly on your Galaxy Z Fold 6’s screen. You can also open the Notes app and add hand-drawn images to your Notes, or via Samsung’s own Gallery app, where you can edit your new/existing photos.The choice is yours - you can either sketch something from scratch and pick a style for the final, AI-generated, image. Or you can choose an existing photo/image, and sketch over it, which is where the real “magic” happens.

Of course, one way to look at it is as a “fun” feature that lets you put super realistic-looking objects in your photos. However, it’s also a super easy way to create a “fake” image that seems real. But that’s a longer conversation about the ethical side of AI, so I’ll leave it here.

Trying to get a precise sketch with your finger is hard - especially on displays as small as the ones in theseries of phones. At the same time the S Pen will always be less powerful on a smaller screen.But that’s where the Galaxy Z Fold comes in, and where the S Pen really comes into its own. The same Sketch to Image generative AI simply seems far more powerful, more practical, and more fun to use on the mini-tablet screen of the Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Steve Jobs's anti-stylus claims might've been wrong after all , but the $1,900 Galaxy Z Fold 6 must come with an S Pen in the box, Samsung!





Steve Jobs

And that’s how Samsung’s extremely powerful image algorithm suddenly turns the S Pen into a real selling point of the, and to an extent, of the(after the One UI 6.1.1 update arrives).It also explains why Samsung made the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s S Pen case so much slimmer, as this accessory now seems like a must for the new Fold.In the end, Samsung took a big gamble on the S Pen - especially when deciding to keep it around even after “killing off” the Note lineup. However, and I can’t believe I’m saying this, it seems like the super-long wait might’ve been worth it - at least for the right type of user.Whether it has to do with taking notes, or drawing, Generative AI will only be getting more powerful and more popular from now on. Therefore, the S Pen might be around for a while - and finally for a good reason. Which should give Samsung an incentive to keep making it better.Of course, the obvious next step for Samsung should be finding space for the S Pen in the shrinking body of the Galaxy Z Fold. However, this seems more and more challenging given that Samsung’s foldable is (and should) be getting thinner and lighter.Finally, I simply can’t skip going back to whatsaid during Macworld 2007:While I still think what Steve said was 100% true (for the past 17 years), it seems like Generative AI and the Galaxy Fold have the power to make his statement less valid - at least today.All in all, it’s a shocking turn of events for Samsung and the S Pen, which used to be nothing more than a waste of space for the vast majority of people buying Samsung phones.However, that’s no longer the case, and now even I (the biggest S Pen critic I know), am excited to give Samsung’s generative AI a try (AND, YES, THE S Pen) another chance.