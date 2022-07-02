White House to award Jobs posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Back in 2011, the same year that Apple co-founder Steve Jobs succumbed to pancreatic cancer, Jobs was awarded a Grammy because of his contributions to the music industry. More precisely, Jobs received the honor for his "outstanding contributions to the industry in a nonperforming capacity.” The late Apple CEO was cited for creating "products and technology that transformed the way we consume music, TV, movies, and books."





Jobs will be receiving another posthumous award as the White House announced on Friday that it will give him the highest civilian honor in the U.S., the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He will be one of 17 recipients in a group that includes Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, the late Senator John McCain, and actor Denzel Washington.





The press release issued by the White House says that Jobs " was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company. His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries."





The award will be presented at the White House on July 7th. In case you were wondering, "The Presidential Medal of Freedom is "presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."



