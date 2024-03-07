Up Next:
WhatsApp starts testing new sticker editor feature on Android
WhatsApp is testing new features all the time, even before they are spotted in the beta version of the app. This time around the chat app is preparing to launch a new feature that will allow users to create their own stickers.
Spotted by the fine folks at WaBetaInfo, the new sticker editor feature is now available in the WhatsApp beta version of the app on Android. If you’re an iPhone user, then this isn’t really news for you since the sticker editor has been available on iOS for quite some time.
When an image is selected to be converted into a sticker, the app will open the drawing editor and highlight the subject. Additional stickers are available at the bottom of the screen if you’re not content with what WhatsApp automatically chose the first time you selected the image.
Spotted by the fine folks at WaBetaInfo, the new sticker editor feature is now available in the WhatsApp beta version of the app on Android. If you’re an iPhone user, then this isn’t really news for you since the sticker editor has been available on iOS for quite some time.
The customization options that come with the new sticker editor make it possible to convert a sticker from an image, as well as the ability to edit an existing sticker via the “Edit sticker” option.
When an image is selected to be converted into a sticker, the app will open the drawing editor and highlight the subject. Additional stickers are available at the bottom of the screen if you’re not content with what WhatsApp automatically chose the first time you selected the image.
Currently, the sticker editor is only available to a limited number of users on Android, but it’s safe to assume that a wider roll-out will happen in the coming weeks. It’s hard to tell when it will make it to the stable version of WhatsApp, but we’re probably talking about a few months.
Things that are NOT allowed: