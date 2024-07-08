WhatsApp verification badge goes Meta with a new blue color

WhatsApp's verification badge is getting a Meta-inspired look







This update seems to be all about standardizing verification badges across Meta's platforms, bringing WhatsApp in line with the blue checkmarks you see on Instagram and Facebook.





The blue checkmark is now available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta updates for Android from the Google Play Store. It will be rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.



Switching the verification badge color might seem like a minor tweak, but it makes it easier for users to identify which accounts are trustworthy and which ones aren't.



I mean updating the green verification badge to a blue checkmark on WhatsApp aligns it with the visual identity of other Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Beyond Meta, platforms like X and TikTok also use blue verification badges. This consistency makes it simpler for users to identify verified accounts across different platforms.