WhatsApp verification badge goes Meta with a new blue color
Last year, WhatsApp began testing a verified checkmark for channels and businesses, shifting from green to a more Meta-friendly blue. It looks like this change will be rolling out to a broader audience soon.
WhatsApp is updating its verification system to match Meta's style, so get ready to see the in-app verification badge switch from green to blue. This change was spotted in the Android beta version 2.24.14.18 and should be rolling out to everyone soon.
This update seems to be all about standardizing verification badges across Meta's platforms, bringing WhatsApp in line with the blue checkmarks you see on Instagram and Facebook.
I mean updating the green verification badge to a blue checkmark on WhatsApp aligns it with the visual identity of other Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Beyond Meta, platforms like X and TikTok also use blue verification badges. This consistency makes it simpler for users to identify verified accounts across different platforms.
WhatsApp's verification badge is getting a Meta-inspired look
Some beta users can already see the blue checkmark in action.
The blue checkmark is now available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta updates for Android from the Google Play Store. It will be rolling out to even more users in the coming weeks.
Switching the verification badge color might seem like a minor tweak, but it makes it easier for users to identify which accounts are trustworthy and which ones aren't.
WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging apps, keeps rolling out new features for its nearly 3 billion users. For example, recently, it introduced an event feature for group chats. And with AI being all the rage these days, the Meta-owned app will soon let users choose between two different models for AI-generated images.
