WhatsApp to bring additional text formatting tools, including bullets and quotes

Apps
@cosminvasile
WhatsApp to bring additional text formatting tools, including bullets and quotes
WhatsApp is always working on new features, some that we only learn about when the company releases them to the public. However, more often than not we do have information about what’s coming to WhatsApp thanks to the beta program that the app has been running for a very long time.

If you’re not running the beta version of WhatsApp, we have the latest news about what’s expected to come to the app in the not-so-distant future. Thanks to the fine folks at WabetaInfo, we now know that WhatsApp plans to add new text formatting tools.

The report mentions additional options such as bullets, code, quote, and lists. As you take advantage of these new options, the text will be formatted as you type in the chat bar.

The new text formatting tools have been rolled out in the beta version of WhatsApp, but only on Android. It’s yet unclear if these will be made available on both iOS and Android platforms at launch, nor when exactly WhatsApp will finish testing them.

