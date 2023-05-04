Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

WhatsApp launches new features for polls and captions

Apps
@cosminvasile
WhatsApp launches new features for polls and captions
WhatsApp is bringing new features to those using polls and captions on its messaging platform. Three new updates for polls are now available for WhatsApp users, as well as a new option to share with captions. Three new changes have been added to the polls feature, each significantly improving productivity and the fun factor.

The first one is the ability to create single-vote polls. This new type of poll allows people to vote only once. Poll creators must turn off the “allow multiple answers” option to prevent people from voting more than once.

Another interesting new feature introduced today is the ability to search for polls in a chat window. It makes it easier to find a poll that you decide to answer later. A new option to filter messages by polls is now available in WhatsApp, which is similar to the one that filters photos, videos or links. The new filter can be found by pressing Search on the Chats screen and then choosing Polls.

The third and last update for polls is aimed at poll creators. Notifications will now be sent to poll creators when people vote. In addition, poll creators will now be able to see how many people have voted in total with every notification they receive.

As far as captions goes, WhatsApp announced that users can now share documents with captions. Also, when forwarding any type of media that has a caption, new options are now available to keep, delete or completely rewrite it to provide more details when sharing photos between chats. WhatsApp users will also be able to add a caption to photos and videos when they forward them.

According to WhatsApp, all the new features announced today will be rolled out to users globally in the coming weeks, so be patient if these don’t show for you immediately.

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless