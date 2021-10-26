WhatsApp now lets users transfer chat history from iPhone to Pixel, other Android devices

WhatsApp now lets users transfer chat history from iPhone to Pixel, other Android devices0
Google announced that it has finally managed to bring the same feature to Pixel and all other Android 12 smartphones. Starting today, iPhone users can safely transfer their chat history and memories from their WhatsApp account to Android.
As mentioned earlier, this feature is already available on Samsung Galaxy devices, and now it’s fully supported on all Pixel phones. Google also confirmed that the transfer capability it will become available on new smartphones that launch with Android 12 too.