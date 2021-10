WhatsApp now lets users transfer chat history from iPhone to Pixel, other Android devices

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

If you switched from an iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy device in the last couple of months, then you shouldn’t have had any issues transferring your WhatsApp chat history from one phone to another. However, this specific feature is limited to Samsung Galaxy devices, or at least it was until recently.Google announced that it has finally managed to bring the same feature to Pixel and all other Android 12 smartphones. Starting today, iPhone users can safely transfer their chat history and memories from their WhatsApp account to Android.If order to successfully bring your WhatsApp chat history from an iPhone to a compatible Android device, you’ll need a USB-C to Lightning cable. After connecting the two phones, you will be prompted to scan a QR code with your iPhone to open WhatsApp and move all your conversations, media and any other memories to your new Android device.As mentioned earlier, this feature is already available on Samsung Galaxy devices, and now it’s fully supported on all Pixel phones. Google also confirmed that the transfer capability it will become available on new smartphones that launch with Android 12 too.