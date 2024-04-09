Up Next:
WhatsApp for Android working on a feature to notify you if someone mentions you in a status
WhatsApp is regularly working on new features and we get to catch glimpses of unreleased ones or in beta all thanks to WABetaInfo. Now, we're hearing about a feature that will notify you if you're mentioned in a WhatsApp status update that you haven't seen yet.
This feature is for the Android version of the popular chat app, and it's still hidden in the code that WABetaInfo was able to dig out. The new feature isn't even out to beta testers yet, so it may take a while for it to make it as an official feature. It's been spotted in the code for version 2.24.8.13, which suggests it's in the works.
As with anything that's still in development though, we can't be sure when this feature will become official. Stay tuned!
WhatsApp testing notifications for status mentions
It is not entirely clear how this feature might work. It may be activated if someone mentions your WhatsApp username in a status update you have yet to read. It could also be further developed to allow you to select from whom you'd like to get such notifications.
This will help you stay on top of things you might have otherwise missed in the app. Another similar feature that helps you limit the things you've missed on WhatsApp is a visual indicator about missing calls from contacts that the company introduced last year.
WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.8.13: what's new?— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 5, 2024
WhatsApp is working on a notification feature for status updates, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/1cupDX5oLqpic.twitter.com/tTJ6nZmVst
