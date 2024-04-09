WhatsApp for Android working on a feature to notify you if someone mentions you in a status

WhatsApp testing notifications for status mentions

It is not entirely clear how this feature might work. It may be activated if someone mentions your WhatsApp username in a status update you have yet to read. It could also be further developed to allow you to select from whom you'd like to get such notifications.







WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.8.13: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a notification feature for status updates, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/1cupDX5oLqpic.twitter.com/tTJ6nZmVst — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 5, 2024

