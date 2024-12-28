Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

WhatsApp is working on adding a reverse image search feature to its web app

0comments
Image of smartphone displaing the WhatsApp beta app on the app store
WhatsApp is making a big move to fight misinformation and misleading content on its platform. They're working on a new feature that will let users do a reverse image search right from the app. This means you'll be able to check if an image you receive has been altered or taken out of context, all without leaving WhatsApp.

This feature has been in the works for the Android version of the app, and now it's coming to WhatsApp Web. For those unfamiliar, WhatsApp provides a web based version that can be run on devices where the Android or iOS apps are not supported, such as tablets, Chromebooks, and desktops. This web app is simply an extension of an already running instance of WhatsApp on an iPhone or Android, linked via a QR code.

The concept is pretty simple: if you get an image, and you're not sure about it, you can upload it to Google directly from WhatsApp. Google will then search for the image online and show you where it appears.

Screenshot of the WhatsApp reverse image search feature
WhatsApp Web reverse image search currently in development | Image credit — WaBetaInfo
 

This is a really useful tool because it lets you see if the image has been changed or if it's being used in a misleading way. For example, someone might send you a picture of a natural disaster and claim it's recent, when it's actually from years ago. With this new feature, you'll be able to quickly check if the image is really what it claims to be.

WhatsApp has made it clear that they won't have access to the image when you do a reverse search. Google will handle the whole process, and WhatsApp won't see the content of the image. Before you can do a search, you'll get an alert explaining this and asking for your consent.

This new feature sounds like it will be a great way to combat misinformation and make WhatsApp a more trustworthy platform. It gives users the power to check the authenticity of images and make informed decisions about the content they share and receive.

That said, I also find this to be no different from right-clicking on any image on a Chromium based browser and selecting "Search image with Google." However, it is good that it is now embedded into the web app and provides users an easier way to go about their search. I am excited to see it rolled out to all users.
