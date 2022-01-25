Notification Center

iOS Apps

WhatsApp's latest update brings Focus mode support to iPhones and iPads

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
WhatsApp's latest update brings Focus mode support to iPhones and iPads
Although WhatsApp typically rolls out updates simultaneously on both Android and iOS platforms, the latest update is one of the exceptions since it brings specific features aimed at iPhone and iPad users. Two important new features are now making their way to iOS users and are expected to be generally available over the coming weeks.

The first one is the ability to pause and resume while recording voice messages. Surprisingly, such a nifty feature wasn’t available until the latest update, so if you’re downloading WhatsApp v22.2.75, you can try it out by swiping up to lock a recording, and then tap the “pause” and “resume” buttons.

Another important new feature rolling out to iOS users is support for Focus mode. This has been added in iOS 15 and allows selected users to message you when you have set a Focus mode. When this mode is enabled, you can set notification, call, and message filters, as well as auto-reply to others when you’re not available. Think of it as a more efficient Do Not Disturb feature.

In other news, WhatsApp is gearing up for yet another important new feature for its users: the ability to transfer Android chats to iOS. However, the feature is still being tested internally, so it might take a while until WhatsApp will be ready to make it available to everyone.

