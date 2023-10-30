WhatsApp lets you edit text-only messages in Channels
Rolled out to the public in September 2023, WhatsApp’s latest feature Channels is announcing something that will spark joy.
Users can now edit the content of a message (since it’s Channels we’re talking about here, they’re called “updates”, but let’s stick to the term “messages”), but there are limitations (via Android Police).
Another thing: when an account edits a channel message, the users of that channel will not get a notification that it was altered. Edited channel updates will have the word “edited” next to the timestamp and will be shown to everyone viewing a channel.
If you’re new to the concepts of Channels and you’re only using WhatsApp for an occasional chat, here are some key takeaways that you should know about: Channels are different from the regular chats you are used to on WhatsApp, as they are separate and whoever you choose to follow is not visible to others, hence their focus on privacy. WhatsApp users have the option to browse through various channels and decide to track those that interest them.
Think of it as a one-way broadcasting tool, enabling administrators to send various types of content such as text messages, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. You know, back in the day we used to call them “newspapers”, then “tv shows”...
Users can now edit the content of a message (since it’s Channels we’re talking about here, they’re called “updates”, but let’s stick to the term “messages”), but there are limitations (via Android Police).
Those who wish to alter their Channels messages have a 30-day window to do so. In addition to the 30-day rule, users can edit only text-only messages: not photos, videos or any other types of media or files.
Another thing: when an account edits a channel message, the users of that channel will not get a notification that it was altered. Edited channel updates will have the word “edited” next to the timestamp and will be shown to everyone viewing a channel.
Here’s how to edit in WhatsApp Channels:
- Long press the channel update you want to edit, then tap the three-dot menu icon.
- Select Edit and make your update.
- When you’re finished, tap the check mark.
Fancy some Channels experience?
If you’re new to the concepts of Channels and you’re only using WhatsApp for an occasional chat, here are some key takeaways that you should know about: Channels are different from the regular chats you are used to on WhatsApp, as they are separate and whoever you choose to follow is not visible to others, hence their focus on privacy. WhatsApp users have the option to browse through various channels and decide to track those that interest them.
Think of it as a one-way broadcasting tool, enabling administrators to send various types of content such as text messages, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. You know, back in the day we used to call them “newspapers”, then “tv shows”...
Things that are NOT allowed: