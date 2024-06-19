Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters

By
0comments
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters
WhatsApp has been spotted working on multiple new features and improvements since the beginning of the year, but not many have made it to the stable version yet. Although it’s not unusual for big apps like WhatsApp to get so few new features compared to the number of features that are being tested, we had expected a slightly higher ratio.

That said, file this one under the “new features being tested” category. It appears that WhatsApp is working on AR effects and filters for video calls. Many apps have tried in the past to borrow from Snapchat, so it’s no surprise that WhatsApp has decided to add a little bit of fun to one of its most popular functionalities: video calls.

As per WABetaInfo’s report, WhatsApp is now looking to integrate new AR effects and filters that users will be able to apply during video calls. The report claims that WhatsApp users will be able to take advantage of dynamic facial filters, including a touch-up tool meant to smooth their skin appearance, as well as low-light mode when they need to improve visibility.

WhatsApp&#039;s new AR effects/filters for video calls, Credits - WABetaInfo - WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters
WhatsApp's new AR effects/filters for video calls, Credits - WABetaInfo


Besides these AR effects and filters, WhatsApp was also spotted working on a brand-new tool that allows users to edit the background during calls. WABetaInfo claims that this particular will also be available on Desktop apps, not just on mobile.

Last but not least, a new option to use an avatar instead of the real-time video feed is now in the works too. It’s meant to maintain privacy for those who don’t want their face to appear in a video call.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
Samsung’s apps getting One UI 6.1.1 support ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 6's launch
Samsung’s apps getting One UI 6.1.1 support ahead of Galaxy Z Fold 6's launch
The reliable JBL Live 660NC are now half off through this stunning Amazon deal
The reliable JBL Live 660NC are now half off through this stunning Amazon deal
The latest Android 15 beta hints at more organized settings on the horizon
The latest Android 15 beta hints at more organized settings on the horizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless