WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involves AR effects and filters
Up Next:
WhatsApp has been spotted working on multiple new features and improvements since the beginning of the year, but not many have made it to the stable version yet. Although it’s not unusual for big apps like WhatsApp to get so few new features compared to the number of features that are being tested, we had expected a slightly higher ratio.
As per WABetaInfo’s report, WhatsApp is now looking to integrate new AR effects and filters that users will be able to apply during video calls. The report claims that WhatsApp users will be able to take advantage of dynamic facial filters, including a touch-up tool meant to smooth their skin appearance, as well as low-light mode when they need to improve visibility.
Besides these AR effects and filters, WhatsApp was also spotted working on a brand-new tool that allows users to edit the background during calls. WABetaInfo claims that this particular will also be available on Desktop apps, not just on mobile.
That said, file this one under the “new features being tested” category. It appears that WhatsApp is working on AR effects and filters for video calls. Many apps have tried in the past to borrow from Snapchat, so it’s no surprise that WhatsApp has decided to add a little bit of fun to one of its most popular functionalities: video calls.
As per WABetaInfo’s report, WhatsApp is now looking to integrate new AR effects and filters that users will be able to apply during video calls. The report claims that WhatsApp users will be able to take advantage of dynamic facial filters, including a touch-up tool meant to smooth their skin appearance, as well as low-light mode when they need to improve visibility.
WhatsApp's new AR effects/filters for video calls, Credits - WABetaInfo
Besides these AR effects and filters, WhatsApp was also spotted working on a brand-new tool that allows users to edit the background during calls. WABetaInfo claims that this particular will also be available on Desktop apps, not just on mobile.
Last but not least, a new option to use an avatar instead of the real-time video feed is now in the works too. It’s meant to maintain privacy for those who don’t want their face to appear in a video call.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: