WhatsApp is about to make your one-on-one plans way easier
WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging apps, already lets users create events in group chats. But soon, it looks like you'll be able to set up a more personal event, just for two guests.
With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.3.6) now available on the Google Play Store, it's been spotted that the app is rolling out a new feature allowing users to create and share events in one-on-one chats, making it easier to set up personal appointments and reminders.
I mean, sure, setting up an appointment with one person doesn't really need a full-on event, but hey, this feature could come in handy for those situations, like when you've got that one friend who always forgets what time a meeting is. Instead of scrolling through old messages, you can just use the event feature, and both of you will have the info right there in the chat. A quicker way to remind them they were late and wrong!
The ability to create events in one-on-one chats gives you the same features as group chats, so you can add a location for in-person meetups, making it simpler to plan where to meet. For online meetings, you can link the event to an audio or video call, just like with group events, making virtual discussions easier to set up.
In other WhatsApp news, Meta has revealed that its AI assistant will soon be available in 1:1 chats on WhatsApp and Messenger to offer more personalized recommendations to users. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on multi-account support for iOS and has recently introduced new camera effects, self-stickers, and quick reactions.
Earlier, as I mentioned, creating events was limited to group chats and community groups, mainly used for organizing larger events with multiple people. But now, WhatsApp seems to have recognized the need for something more personal.
Soon you will be able to create events in one-on-one chats.
All jokes aside, this could be super useful for work, too. It lets you set up meetings, reminders, and organize personal plans without needing a separate calendar app. For instance, two colleagues working on a deadline can easily create an event to set a reminder, making sure they're on the same page when the due date rolls around.
Right now, this feature is available to some beta testers, but expect it to roll out to more users in the next few weeks. Based on previous patterns, it's likely to make its way to iOS users, too.
