Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

WhatsApp is about to make your one-on-one plans way easier

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps
A close-up of a smartphone screen displaying the WhatsApp Messenger (Beta) app in the Google Play Store.
WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messaging apps, already lets users create events in group chats. But soon, it looks like you'll be able to set up a more personal event, just for two guests.

With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.3.6) now available on the Google Play Store, it's been spotted that the app is rolling out a new feature allowing users to create and share events in one-on-one chats, making it easier to set up personal appointments and reminders.

Earlier, as I mentioned, creating events was limited to group chats and community groups, mainly used for organizing larger events with multiple people. But now, WhatsApp seems to have recognized the need for something more personal.

 

I mean, sure, setting up an appointment with one person doesn't really need a full-on event, but hey, this feature could come in handy for those situations, like when you've got that one friend who always forgets what time a meeting is. Instead of scrolling through old messages, you can just use the event feature, and both of you will have the info right there in the chat. A quicker way to remind them they were late and wrong!

All jokes aside, this could be super useful for work, too. It lets you set up meetings, reminders, and organize personal plans without needing a separate calendar app. For instance, two colleagues working on a deadline can easily create an event to set a reminder, making sure they're on the same page when the due date rolls around.

The ability to create events in one-on-one chats gives you the same features as group chats, so you can add a location for in-person meetups, making it simpler to plan where to meet. For online meetings, you can link the event to an audio or video call, just like with group events, making virtual discussions easier to set up.

Right now, this feature is available to some beta testers, but expect it to roll out to more users in the next few weeks. Based on previous patterns, it's likely to make its way to iOS users, too.

In other WhatsApp news, Meta has revealed that its AI assistant will soon be available in 1:1 chats on WhatsApp and Messenger to offer more personalized recommendations to users. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on multi-account support for iOS and has recently introduced new camera effects, self-stickers, and quick reactions.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions
Best Buy is now selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at a huge $400 discount with no conditions

Latest News

New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless