Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Last minute smartwatch deals for Valentine's Day
It is still not too late to pick a nice-looking gadget for your beloved.

Wear OS 3 gets major Google Maps improvements

Software updates Google Wear
Wear OS 3 gets major Google Maps improvements
9to5Google reports that Google Maps on Wear OS 3 has been improved by giving the navigation app support for Always-on display (AOD). This feature will allow those using Google Maps on a smartwatch running Wear OS 3, such as the Pixel Watch and Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series, to continue viewing the app even if their wrists are down. First, we need to discuss a change in the Wear OS Google Maps UI.

Previously, Google Maps on Wear OS showed a map with step-by-step directions that the user would scroll up to view. Now, Wear OS 3 offers Google Maps users a dedicated screen that shows step-by-step directions to their destination in the form of a list. Tapping the pill-shaped button with the folded map icon on the bottom of the screen will show the map view. Tapping the arrow button on this screen will take you back to the list (of directions) view.

New list view for Wear OS version of Google Maps on left, new map view on right. Image credit 9to5Google - Wear OS 3 gets major Google Maps improvements
New list view for Wear OS version of Google Maps on left, new map view on right. Image credit 9to5Google

Google Maps' AOD screen on Wear OS 3 is not as bright as when the screen is active. Apps running on Wear OS without AOD support will usually get blurry and show the current time when the user's wrist is down. But with AOD support, the Google Maps' screen showing the map and the one showing the step-by-step directions list remains active. If you're worried about AOD rapidly depleting the battery on your watch, you can always disable it.

Google Maps on Wear OS 3 active screen on left, AOD view on right. Image credit 9to5Google - Wear OS 3 gets major Google Maps improvements
Google Maps on Wear OS 3 active screen on left, AOD view on right. Image credit 9to5Google

Even though version 11.65 of Google Maps for Wear OS just was released, this has nothing to do with receiving AOD Google Maps. The new feature and new UI are being disseminated via a server-side update so you might not know exactly when the changes hit your Wear OS 3-powered timepiece. Also, Google has changed the name that it uses in Settings for the feature that allows Wear OS 3 users to use Google Maps without a smartphone nearby. Originally titled "Auto-launch," this capability is now known as "Mirroring."
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless