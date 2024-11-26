Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Wear OS 5.1 based on Android 15 is out for Developers with speaker playback and passkey support

Software updates Google Wear
An illustration of a smartwatch beside the Wear OS logo

Google is getting ready to launch a new version of its smartwatch software, Wear OS 5.1, and it's already out as a developer preview. Of course, this could not be out in the wild without some keen-eyed developers noticing some exciting new features and improvements, and sharing their findings with the community.


One significant update is that it's built on the latest Android 15. This is a pretty big jump, considering Wear OS 3 was based on Android 11, Wear OS 4 on Android 13, and Wear OS 5 on Android 14. Based on this, it appears that Google is aiming to align the smartwatch software more closely with the latest phone software.


A notable feature in Wear OS 5.1 is the ability to play audio directly from your watch speaker. The Apple Watch Series 10 recently introduced this feature, which is very convenient. This capability is already available on the Galaxy Watch 4, highlighting Google's progress in catching up. This means you won't always have to use Bluetooth headphones with your smartwatch, which can be a real hassle sometimes.


Screenshot of X post by Mishaal Rahman
Post this week confirming Wear OS 5.1 is based on Android 15. | Image credit — Mishaal Rahman on X


Another neat feature in Wear OS 5.1 is support for passkeys. These are like a modern replacement for passwords, and they're way more secure. Google actually talked about this back at I/O 2024 in May, so it's not a total surprise. With passkeys, you can sign in to apps and websites without the need to remember a complex password. It's all about making things easier and safer.


The exact release date of this update remains unknown, but Google has confirmed that the Pixel Watch won't be receiving an update until March. So, it might make sense for them to release Wear OS 5.1 around the same time.


Personally, I think these new features are going to make Wear OS a lot better. Although I don't think I'll be listening to music or podcasts through my watch's speaker anytime soon, I am looking forward to passkey support to make it easier to sign in to some apps. With the smaller size and keyboard on smartwatches, not having to manually type in passwords into that tiny keyboard will be a game-changer.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

