Wear OS 5.1 based on Android 15 is out for Developers with speaker playback and passkey support

Google is getting ready to launch a new version of its smartwatch software, Wear OS 5.1, and it's already out as a developer preview. Of course, this could not be out in the wild without some keen-eyed developers noticing some exciting new features and improvements, and sharing their findings with the community.





One significant update is that it's built on the latest Android 15. This is a pretty big jump, considering Wear OS 3 was based on Android 11, Wear OS 4 on Android 13, and Wear OS 5 on Android 14. Based on this, it appears that Google is aiming to align the smartwatch software more closely with the latest phone software.





A notable feature in Wear OS 5.1 is the ability to play audio directly from your watch speaker. The Apple Watch Series 10 recently introduced this feature, which is very convenient. This capability is already available on the Galaxy Watch 4, highlighting Google's progress in catching up. This means you won't always have to use Bluetooth headphones with your smartwatch, which can be a real hassle sometimes.







