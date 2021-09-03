Notification Center

Software updates Apps Google Wearables Wear

Google Messages gets redesigned in Wear OS

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Google Messages gets redesigned in Wear OS
Reddit users (via 9to5Google) have been posting about an update to the Wear OS 3 Google Messages app. The app will also be offered to some smartwatches running Wear OS 2.x and will also join Google Pay, Google Messages, and Google Maps as those receiving Material You redesigns. One big change to Google Maps, for example, will allow Wear OS 3 users to begin the process of getting turn-by-turn directions from their watch instead of using a smartphone.

Design-wise, the app now features circular UI elements, and a black background (instead of blue). As we noted above, similar changes are being made to other Google apps in Wear OS 3. But the difference is, that unlike those other apps, Google Messages' revised look also appeared on older watches such as the Fossil Gen 5 and the TicWatch E3 (according to Android Central). And while the app might look different on the wrist, the functionality is exactly the same as the previous version.

With the Wear OS 3 version of Google Messages, users will be able to start a chat on their handsets and continue it on their smartwatches (and vice versa). Wear OS 3 launched with the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic.

Google's redesign of its Wear OS apps is in line with the upcoming Android 12 update which could be a week away from being released. Some users have already seen the new look for the Messages app appear on their Wear OS timepiece. If not, don't fret; the new look should grace compatible timepieces soon.

