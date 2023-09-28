Unicorns are coming to Waze

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

If you’re using Waze on a regular basis for driving directions, then you’re in for a treat. Each month, the app brings its loyal users new driving experiences meant to make commuting a bit less stressful.

After adding famous bands (Jonas Brothers) and sports personalities (Roger Federer) to its app, Waze is bringing something directly from the fairytales: unicorns.

Earlier this week, Waze announced a new driving experience, Unicorn, which will most likely infuse every trip you take with magic and majesty. The legendary creature is supposed to make your every drive a captivating adventure, but only if you truly believe in them.

If you’re using Waze, you can now access the Unicorn mood and voices by clicking “Customize your drive,” or by heading to Settings / Voice & sound / Waze voice.

The new Unicorn driving experience will also allow you to change your vehicle to Pony Ride, but to do that, go to Settings / Map display / Car icon, and find the Unicorn moods in their profile settings.

Keep in mind that the new Unicorn driving experience (English-only) will be available for download until October 11. If you don’t believe in unicorns (which is a mistake), expect a new one to drop next month, and then the month after too.

