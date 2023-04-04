Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience

Apps
@cosminvasile
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze is launching two new features at the same time this month, something that it’s a little bit unusual for the navigation app. I know everyone is used to getting a new driving experience almost every month, this time around Waze is bringing more than just a fun way to spend your time while driving.

The company announced earlier today plans to bring Waze users more ways to stay entertained on the road with Customize Your Drive and an astrological driving experience. The new ability to personalize drives allows users to choose from a wide selection of driving experiences and access more such content in one place. For example, you’ll be able to select a theme that fits your mood and change it with ease.

Whether you’re driving with some of your favorite personalities like Boy George, Christina Aguilera, or Karamo, or looking for something more kid-friendly like PAW Patrol or Fraggle Rock, there’s certainly something for everyone on their journeys.

Now, the bad part is that while “Customize Your Drive” features is rolling out in the United States today, it will be launched globally in the future. So, unless you live in the U.S., you won’t be able to personalize your driving experience yet.

On the bright side, there’s something else available those who don’t have access to “Customize Your Drive,” a new zodiac driving experience! Regardless of what zodiac sign you belong to, Waze’s resident astrologer has the right driving experience for you.

The new zodiac driving experience includes a custom vehicle and Mood for each of the 12 signs. Waze users can start driving with a vehicle and Mood that match their sign today. If you live in the United States, the zodiac driving experience can be found through “Customize Your Drive,” while the rest of the world can find it via the left menu in the Waze app.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless