Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze is launching two new features at the same time this month, something that it’s a little bit unusual for the navigation app. I know everyone is used to getting a new driving experience almost every month, this time around Waze is bringing more than just a fun way to spend your time while driving.
Now, the bad part is that while “Customize Your Drive” features is rolling out in the United States today, it will be launched globally in the future. So, unless you live in the U.S., you won’t be able to personalize your driving experience yet.
On the bright side, there’s something else available those who don’t have access to “Customize Your Drive,” a new zodiac driving experience! Regardless of what zodiac sign you belong to, Waze’s resident astrologer has the right driving experience for you.
The new zodiac driving experience includes a custom vehicle and Mood for each of the 12 signs. Waze users can start driving with a vehicle and Mood that match their sign today. If you live in the United States, the zodiac driving experience can be found through “Customize Your Drive,” while the rest of the world can find it via the left menu in the Waze app.
The company announced earlier today plans to bring Waze users more ways to stay entertained on the road with Customize Your Drive and an astrological driving experience. The new ability to personalize drives allows users to choose from a wide selection of driving experiences and access more such content in one place. For example, you’ll be able to select a theme that fits your mood and change it with ease.
Whether you’re driving with some of your favorite personalities like Boy George, Christina Aguilera, or Karamo, or looking for something more kid-friendly like PAW Patrol or Fraggle Rock, there’s certainly something for everyone on their journeys.
