Waze users can drive with Christina Aguilera this March

Waze users can drive with Christina Aguilera this March0
Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan, Christina will take you on a journey through her life and work, starting with the “Genie in a Bottle,” to more recent hits like “Pa Mis Muchachas,” that draw from her Latin roots. Speaking of which, Christina will offer drivers advice in both English and Spanish.
It’s worth mentioning that for the full Xtina experience, Waze drivers can choose from one of the four Moods available – Magical, Feisty, Sweet, or Strong – and drive in style in the Dirrty Bike or Pinkup Truck.
Additionally, the pop icon has curated a Spotify playlist that drivers can stream through the Waze Audio Player. The experience is already available on Waze, but only for a limited time and with voice navigation in English and Spanish.
