 Waze users can drive with Christina Aguilera this March - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Apps

Waze users can drive with Christina Aguilera this March

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Waze users can drive with Christina Aguilera this March
Waze is celebrating the International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month in the United States with a collaboration with Christina Aguilera. Starting this week, Waze drivers will be able to drive with the musical icon by downloading the “Xtina” experience.

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan, Christina will take you on a journey through her life and work, starting with the “Genie in a Bottle,” to more recent hits like “Pa Mis Muchachas,” that draw from her Latin roots. Speaking of which, Christina will offer drivers advice in both English and Spanish.

It’s worth mentioning that for the full Xtina experience, Waze drivers can choose from one of the four Moods available – Magical, Feisty, Sweet, or Strong – and drive in style in the Dirrty Bike or Pinkup Truck.

Additionally, the pop icon has curated a Spotify playlist that drivers can stream through the Waze Audio Player. The experience is already available on Waze, but only for a limited time and with voice navigation in English and Spanish.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Call of Duty: Warzone officially coming to mobile
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Call of Duty: Warzone officially coming to mobile
5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 render stars in video
by Alan Friedman,  1
5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 render stars in video
Visible has a new deal on the older iPhone SE (2020) model
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Visible has a new deal on the older iPhone SE (2020) model
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile and Verizon with unusual new 5G Value Plus plan
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile and Verizon with unusual new 5G Value Plus plan
T-Mobile's big 5G Home Internet expansion to 7,000+ stores is officially underway
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile's big 5G Home Internet expansion to 7,000+ stores is officially underway
Verizon's sneaky 5G naming change will impact its iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) users
by Alan Friedman,  2
Verizon's sneaky 5G naming change will impact its iPhone SE (2022) and iPad Air (2022) users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless