 Waze launches Cupid-themed driving experience just in time for Valentine's Day

Waze launches Cupid-themed driving experience just in time for Valentine’s Day

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Waze is not missing any chance of bringing new driving experiences to its users, so it’s no wonder that this time of the year we’re getting a Valentine’s Day-themed voice pack to guide us in our travels. Earlier today, Waze revealed that a new Cupid driving experience will be available everywhere in the world.

We’re not sure who’s supposed to impersonate Cupid but installing the new driving experience implies that you’ll be hearing his words of wisdom. Waze is also “warning” users that Cupid might have some hot takes “on the state of dating and love in 2022,” so if you’re not ready for some dad jokes, you better skip this one (unless Waze has something else in mind).

Just so you know, the pack will include Cupid’s voice, which can be paired with the limited edition Lovewagon and a Cupid Mood, if you really want to get into the Valentine’s Day mood.

Of course, the Cupid driving experience will only be available to download for a limited time, but once installed, it’s yours to keep forever. It’s only available in English, but even if you don’t understand the language, I see no reason not go full Valentine’s Day mode if you love the celebration of romance and love.

