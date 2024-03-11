Get watchOS 10.4 update to fix false Apple Watch screen touch and Double Tap issues

GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, (Product) RED Aluminum Case, (Product) RED Sport Band

New watchOS 10.4 update features





28 new emojis

Tap to Show Full Notification

Apple Pay passcode





First, the important things. With watchOS 10.4, your Apple Watch now gets to display 28 cool new emojis in iMessage or other chat apps on the wearable.





In addition, Apple says that " watchOS 10.4 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, " and chief among those might be the new Tap to Show Full Notification function. While this simply allows you to double tap on the Apple Watch display to expand the notification, it is a much needed easy-of-use update that users have been clamoring for.





Another Watch interaction addition deals with security while using Apple Pay on your Watch. The Confirm with AssistiveTouch option will now ask for a passcode instead of relying on double-clicking of the side button to authorize Apple Watch payment that can be abused.