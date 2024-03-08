Unprecedented iOS 17.4 update puts an end to Apple's control freak era

iPhone 15 Pro: save $30-$620 with a trade-in at Apple.com Apple is offering its impressive iPhone 15 Pro at deeply discounted prices with the right trade-in. Right now, you can get this top-class smartphone at up to $620 off with a trade-in. The minimum trade-in credit Apple offers amounts to $30. $620 off (62%) Trade-in $379 $999 Buy at Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $620 off with a trade-in at Apple With its groundbreaking chipset and high-class titanium frame, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is a real mobile gem. It's now available on Apple at an impressive trade-in discount of up to $620. $620 off (52%) Trade-in $579 $1199 Buy at Apple

When Steve Jobs announced the concept of third-party apps for Apple's newfangled iPhone invention back in 2007, it didn't sound like iOS will turn into a walled software garden where only company fare is accepted as default apps for the most important tasks on your phone. He even gave a speech for future iOS developers that touted how easy it is to create web apps: Whenannounced the concept of third-party apps for Apple's newfangled iPhone invention back in 2007, it didn't sound like iOS will turn into a walled software garden where only company fare is accepted as default apps for the most important tasks on your phone. He even gave a speech for future iOS developers that touted how easy it is to create web apps:









Does that ring a bell? No? It's because Apple closed off iOS soon after in favor of a homegrown ecosystem of apps, browser, and an App Store. Microsoft couldn't do it with Internet Explorer, but Apple easily made Safari the de facto monopolistic window to the wonders of the Internet.





So far, Apple's WebKit framework that underlines all of its operating systems, be it macOS, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or watchOS, has a section in its developer guidelines that mandates all third-party browsers to run on Safari's WebView platform that Apple creates and controls.





In other words, all the Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox or Samsung browser efforts were in vain if they wanted to have a presence on your iPhone, as they were little more than Safari with a coat of paint on top.





That's not all, though, as only Safari can run videos and games full screen. Web apps or extensions can run only on Safari, too, while Apple Pay can only be used with the iPhone's default browser, putting everyone else at a competitive disadvantage.





Furthermore, the browser is just one part of the picture, as Apple takes a cut from the revenue of all apps running on your iPhone or iPad, whether it is a one-time payment, in-app purchases, or a continuous subscription.





This significant revenue source - $89 billion in 2023 - is why Apple is now in an epic quarrel with Epic Games about the alternative app store it wants to offer to iOS users so that it circumvents the "Apple tax" asked from developers to distribute their wares on its platform:







Apple was pushed to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), and release an iOS 17 .4 update that allows other browsers, app stores, and payment methods than its own, only for European users.

The EU also decided to show that the DMA is not toothless by slapping a $2 billion fine on Apple over a longstanding complaint about monopolistic App Store practices filed by Spotify. Apple has now decided to make an example of Epic , and sent its lawyers the following letter



iOS sideloading? Alternative Apple Pay? What the heck?





While Epic Games got punished for its insurrection, and iPhone users remain Fortnite-less, the iOS 17.4 update has now opened the gates of Apple's walled garden. Previously, the EU went with long and expensive lawsuits that had to prove irreparable harm to users from a tech giant's monopolistic position.





It recently changed tack, though, and simply used the 22 "fairness" requirements in its DMA legislation. If broken, they could lead to a huge fine, which is a significant percentage of the company's total revenue.





While Apple waxed poetic that Europe is only 7% of its App Store revenue, the financial officers from Cupertino ultimately decided that it would be too risky and expensive not to comply. Now, with the iOS 17 .4 update, European iPhone and iPad users will be able to enjoy unheard of Apple flexibility. Some of the more jaw-dropping examples include:





Alternative browser engines: Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Samsung, or Opera will use their own browser engines rather than WebKit, including for in-app browsing.

Browser choice screen: iPhone and iPad users will be able to pick and choose from several web browsers as default.

Sideload apps from alternative marketplaces: the App Store is no longer the only iPhone app download game in town.

Alternative payments options: Apple Pay is no longer the sole method for contactless payments or the App Store's purchasing system for in-app payments.





This unprecedented opening of the iOS ecosystem is yet to fully play out, but one thing is clear. Apple's walled garden is no more, and it remains to be seen if more freedom will indeed come with dire security and performance consequences, as Apple has been warning all along.





In the meantime, Apple just closed off Epic's developer account citing " egregious breach of contractual obligations ," and the EU is now forced to react to this roundabout way of punishing unruly developers who want a larger piece of the revenue pie.