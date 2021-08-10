Oh no, was my WhatsApp hacked? Don’t fret, most likely not.0
Many users got worried thanks to the following pop up from the messaging app:
Your phone number is no longer registered with WhatsApp on this phone. This might be because you registered it on another phone. If you didn’t do this, verify your phone number to log back into your account.
As you can see from the notification, unlike other similar services, WhatsApp doesn’t allow you to log in from more than one device with the same phone number. If you attempt to do that, the app will log you out of the previous device. That’s why seeing such a message is concerning in this case.
Unfortunately, there is no information on whether this issue can be fixed without rolling out an update for the app. This doesn’t mean that it won’t be addressed, it just means that you might have to check once in a while for updates if the problem persists.
Nevertheless, it’s always good to be extra careful, so it probably wouldn’t hurt to renew your password just in case. The bug is yet to be reported on the iOS version of the app, however, so you should most definitely consider taking extra precautions if you get the same notification on your Apple device.