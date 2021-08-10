Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Oh no, was my WhatsApp hacked? Don’t fret, most likely not.

Aleksandar Anastasov
Every now and then, we get a good scare when we receive one of those notifications when there has been a problem with one of our numerous accounts on the web. Well, recently, you might have come across such a notification from your WhatsApp if you’re on Android.

Many users got worried thanks to the following pop up from the messaging app:

Your phone number is no longer registered with WhatsApp on this phone. This might be because you registered it on another phone. If you didn’t do this, verify your phone number to log back into your account.


As you can see from the notification, unlike other similar services, WhatsApp doesn’t allow you to log in from more than one device with the same phone number. If you attempt to do that, the app will log you out of the previous device. That’s why seeing such a message is concerning in this case.

However, at least this time around, there is most likely a very logical explanation for this. As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android currently has a bug where it logs users out. If you are one of the victims, there’s no need to panic — you need to log into WhatsApp again, and you will be good to go.

Unfortunately, there is no information on whether this issue can be fixed without rolling out an update for the app. This doesn’t mean that it won’t be addressed, it just means that you might have to check once in a while for updates if the problem persists.

Nevertheless, it’s always good to be extra careful, so it probably wouldn’t hurt to renew your password just in case. The bug is yet to be reported on the iOS version of the app, however, so you should most definitely consider taking extra precautions if you get the same notification on your Apple device.

