Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Are TikTok and Instagram on the same path again?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone with the TikTok app on it.
While some 170 million US users are patiently waiting for the TikTok drama culmination – a nation-wide ban or selling the app to a US-based party – things could take an interesting turn.

The latest information is that Instagram and TikTok might be on the same path that aligns them with… Walmart.

See, it's about shopping while browsing the social media apps: when consumers want to buy a product that they see in some influencer's video, the process can often feel disjointed. There are affiliate links, so jumping between various apps can be exhausting in these spoiled times of today.

That's why Walmart is now working to streamline this experience by enabling users to complete more purchases directly within social media apps, according to the company’s Chief Technology Officer, Suresh Kumar. This could mean integrating Walmart accounts and payment details into platforms like TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, so that shoppers can check out without needing to leave those apps.



Kumar mentioned that Walmart is working with major platforms to incorporate shopping features directly into their apps. This could allow for in-app checkouts when it makes sense if we're after getting things quicker and easier. He also pointed out that these integrations could be extensive, creating a unified identity and a more seamless checkout process across different platforms.

Walmart is aiming to provide in-app checkouts wherever business arrangements align, though Kumar did not reveal any specifics about ongoing talks with particular companies. These partnerships would likely require Walmart to navigate challenges related to revenue sharing, customer data, and payment systems.

The retailer has already implemented a similar strategy through a partnership with Unity Technologies, allowing it to sell products inside video games. These types of collaborations, both in social media and gaming, could be key in attracting impulse buyers, particularly among younger shoppers in this rapidly growing market.

Amazon, Walmart's main competitor, has already struck deals with TikTok and Instagram to run ads with a checkout feature that allows users to purchase Amazon products without leaving the apps. When Walmart considered acquiring TikTok in 2020, the company highlighted the opportunity to blend e-commerce with payment services.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike [UPDATED]
Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike [UPDATED]

Latest News

Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features
Motorola's 'most durable Edge phone' is coming soon with IP69 rating and other impressive features
AT&T's operators a century ago: 24-hour shifts and 36,000 calls a day
AT&T's operators a century ago: 24-hour shifts and 36,000 calls a day
Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design
Motorola's latest Razr Plus (2025) leak shows it's not playing it safe with the design
Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless