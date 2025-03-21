Are TikTok and Instagram on the same path again?
While some 170 million US users are patiently waiting for the TikTok drama culmination – a nation-wide ban or selling the app to a US-based party – things could take an interesting turn.
The latest information is that Instagram and TikTok might be on the same path that aligns them with… Walmart.
See, it's about shopping while browsing the social media apps: when consumers want to buy a product that they see in some influencer's video, the process can often feel disjointed. There are affiliate links, so jumping between various apps can be exhausting in these spoiled times of today.
Kumar mentioned that Walmart is working with major platforms to incorporate shopping features directly into their apps. This could allow for in-app checkouts when it makes sense if we're after getting things quicker and easier. He also pointed out that these integrations could be extensive, creating a unified identity and a more seamless checkout process across different platforms.
Walmart is aiming to provide in-app checkouts wherever business arrangements align, though Kumar did not reveal any specifics about ongoing talks with particular companies. These partnerships would likely require Walmart to navigate challenges related to revenue sharing, customer data, and payment systems.
Amazon, Walmart's main competitor, has already struck deals with TikTok and Instagram to run ads with a checkout feature that allows users to purchase Amazon products without leaving the apps. When Walmart considered acquiring TikTok in 2020, the company highlighted the opportunity to blend e-commerce with payment services.
That's why Walmart is now working to streamline this experience by enabling users to complete more purchases directly within social media apps, according to the company’s Chief Technology Officer, Suresh Kumar. This could mean integrating Walmart accounts and payment details into platforms like TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, so that shoppers can check out without needing to leave those apps.
Image credit – PhoneArena
The retailer has already implemented a similar strategy through a partnership with Unity Technologies, allowing it to sell products inside video games. These types of collaborations, both in social media and gaming, could be key in attracting impulse buyers, particularly among younger shoppers in this rapidly growing market.
Amazon, Walmart's main competitor, has already struck deals with TikTok and Instagram to run ads with a checkout feature that allows users to purchase Amazon products without leaving the apps. When Walmart considered acquiring TikTok in 2020, the company highlighted the opportunity to blend e-commerce with payment services.
