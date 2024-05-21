Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Vivo's foldable flagship, the X Fold3 Pro, could go global in June
Vivo launched its flagship foldable smartphone, the X Fold3 Pro, back in March, but the device is exclusively available in China. Thankfully, the exclusivity period is about to end, as vivo has just confirmed the X Fold3 Pro will be coming to India next month.

The official Twitter account of vivo India teased the upcoming release of the X Fold3 Pro in India, and the phone’s official page reveals that it will be available for purchase starting June 6.

The X Fold3 Pro is a top-tier foldable phone, so we expect it to be priced accordingly. The device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

Also, vivo’s flagship boasts a stunning 8.03-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,220 pixels resolution. The 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,172 pixels resolution seems to be just as impressive.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, as well as 64-megapixel periscope telephoto 50-megapixel ultrawide cameras. Not to mention that both displays pack 32-megapixel selfie snappers.

The foldable flagship is powered by a massive 5,700 mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Unfortunately, there’s no telling if vivo will be releasing the X Fold3 Pro in more countries after the Indian launch, but there’s high chance that will happen.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

