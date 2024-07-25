This budget Vivo phone is sturdier than it looks

32,000 times (Tests of drops from a small height)

150,000 times (Volume button press tests)

20,000 times (USB port tests)

500,000 times (Power button press tests)

(Minus) –20°C to 50°C (Phone in use: –4°F to 122°F)

(Minus) –40°C to 75°C (Phone in storage: –40°F to 167°F)





Sounds impressive.





In a nutshell, the Vivo S40 SE can be described with the following mixed bag of specs:





6.67-inch AMOLED display (I like that!

that! Snapdragon 685 chipset, so no 5G (it's 2024, don't expect miracles out of it)

8GB of RAM (pretty decent, if you don't do anything crazy)

5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging (simply amazing!)



The V40 SE 4G is available in two color options: Crystal Black and Leather Purple. The Leather Purple option provides a vegan leather finish for a premium feel. Additionally, the phone boasts IP54-rated water resistance, offering users some protection against some splashes.



The Vivo V40 SE sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The AMOLED panel should deliver deep blacks and vibrant colors, so that's nice. With a high 120Hz refresh rate, users can expect smooth interactions. The display also reaches a peak brightness of 1800 nits, which is impressive for this price range.



Recommended Stories On the rear, the phone features a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a flicker sensor. However, the absence of an ultra-wide camera may be a drawback for some users. Dedicated telephoto camera shouldn't even be mentioned. For selfies and video calls, the front of the phone is equipped with an 8MP camera. Just enough.



Now, the not so great part! The Vivo V40 SE is powered by the Snapdragon 685 chipset, based on 6nm architecture with 8 cores. While the chipset is suitable for general tasks like browsing and social media, it may not be ideal for gaming and is limited to 4G connectivity. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers storage options of 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2. For comparison, the CMF Phone 1 in a similar price range offers a Dimensity 7300 chip with better performance and 5G connectivity.



The device features a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, which is simply amazing. It runs on FunTouch OS 14 based on



