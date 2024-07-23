Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Vivo V40 Pro to be equipped with a powerful MediaTek chipset

By
Vivo V40 Pro to be equipped with a powerful MediaTek chipset
Vivo S19 Pro | Credits: Vivo
Vivo has already released its V40 series globally, but the Chinese company is not done with the V40 family. There’s still one device that’s missing from the lineup, the V40 Pro. This is expected to be the most powerful V40 series phone and it’s going to be released internationally.

Although we don’t have a release date, we do know that the Vivo V40 Pro will use a MediaTek chipset. The folks at MySmartPrice recently spotted a V40 Pro model on Geekbench, so we now know that the phone will be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor.

The listing also confirms the smartphone will pack 8GB RAM, but it’s safe to say that Vivo will launch multiple versions of the V40 Pro, so there will likely be 12GB and maybe even 16GB models available at launch.

Interestingly enough, Vivo first launched the V40 series in China, but under different names. As such, we expect the V40 Pro to have the same specs as the S19 Pro, which made its debut in China back in May.

The S19 Pro uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and the same amount of memory. If Vivo follows the same launch pattern, then we expect the V40 Pro to sport a similar 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, the V40 Pro is likely to come with the same triple camera setup – 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50-megapixel front-facing camera. Other highlights of the upcoming device could include a large 5,500 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, under display fingerprint sensor, and IP68 rating.

The V40 Pro lacks both a card slot for memory expansion and a 3.5mm audio jack. Just like its predecessor, the V40 Pro runs on Funtouch 14, which is based on Android 14.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless