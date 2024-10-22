Vivo’s next high-end smartphone to pack massive 6,500 mAh battery, Qualcomm chipset

Vivo S19 | Image credit: Vivo

Vivo S20 listing | Screenshot credit: WHYLAB via weibo

The juiciest part of the report is the fact that the Vivo S20 boasts a big 50-megapixel main camera, complemented by a secondary 8-megapixel sensor, and a 50-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.Also, the listing mentions different amounts of memory, which means that Vivo plans to make the S20 available in more variants: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Unfortunately, we have yet to learn about the amount of RAM included, but we can safely assume that it will feature at least 8 GB RAM and as much as 16 GB RAM, just like the S19.Since the phone has already been spotted on a certification website, it’s likely that Vivo will make the S20 official by the end of the year. This is rather surprising considering that the S19 has only been available on the market for less than six months.