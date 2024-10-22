Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Vivo’s next high-end smartphone to pack massive 6,500 mAh battery, Qualcomm chipset

Vivo S19
Vivo S19 | Image credit: Vivo
Vivo’s S series is about to get bigger. The Chinese handset maker is about to launch an S19 sequel, at least according to a telecom equipment certification entity. Typically focusing on camera features, Vivo’s S series is just one step behind the company’s flagships, which is why we’re expecting the S20 to be a pretty interesting device.

Spotted recently on a Chinese certification entity (WHYLAB via Innogyan) with model number V2429A, the Vivo S20 has been confirmed to pack a huge 6,500 mAh battery, a serious upgrade over the S19’s 6,000 mAh battery.

Although it comes with a very large battery, the S20 seems to be lighter than the S19 which has a smaller one: 185.5 grams vs. 193 grams. It’s also just as sleek as the S19 at only 7.19 mm thickness.

The listing also reveals that the upcoming Vivo S20 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a traditional mid-end processor that’s not the best nor the worst available on the market.

As far as the display is concerned, the S20 promises to offer a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution. In comparison, Vivo S19 has a bigger 6.78-inch display with similar specs.

Vivo S20 listing | Screenshot credit: WHYLAB via weibo

The juiciest part of the report is the fact that the Vivo S20 boasts a big 50-megapixel main camera, complemented by a secondary 8-megapixel sensor, and a 50-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.

Also, the listing mentions different amounts of memory, which means that Vivo plans to make the S20 available in more variants: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. Unfortunately, we have yet to learn about the amount of RAM included, but we can safely assume that it will feature at least 8 GB RAM and as much as 16 GB RAM, just like the S19.

Since the phone has already been spotted on a certification website, it’s likely that Vivo will make the S20 official by the end of the year. This is rather surprising considering that the S19 has only been available on the market for less than six months.
