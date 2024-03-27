Up Next:
Visible adds new perks to its premium plan (no price change)
Visible announced its biggest plan update of the year. New features have been added to the carrier’s Visible+ plans, including a perk specifically designed for those who travel abroad quite often.
Not to mention that all the new perks have been added with no changes to price, so customers can still upgrade or sign up for the Visible+ plans for just $45 per month. Of course, if you’re already subscribed, you’re just reaping the benefits.
Global Pass
- Stay connected across 140 countries with unlimited talk, text, and 2 GB of high-speed data for just $10/day. As an exclusive benefit for Visible+ members, one day of Global Pass usage per month is included. Members can easily activate the Global Pass through the Visible app.
Premium Mobile Hotspot
- When you use your phone as a WiFi connection, enjoy increased mobile hotspot speeds up to 10 Mbps, up to 2x faster than before.
Smartwatch Connectivity
- At no additional cost (only available for Apple Watch)
Unlimited Data When Roaming in Canada and Mexico
- Enjoy increased full-speed roaming data in Canada and Mexico, up to 2 GB per day. After 2 GB, unlimited data is at 3G speed for the remainder of the day.
Connection Protection
- Connection Protection is now a standard feature for all Visible+ members. This one-of-a-kind program allows members facing layoffs to apply to receive service on us for up to three months.
All the new perks added to the Visible+ plans are available starting this week, so if you ever considered using this specific carrier, this seems like a good time to check it out.
