Rake in the savings with Visible: buy an iPhone 13, get $200 back and a free HomePod mini!

This story is sponsored by Visible. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
 
Visible is an all-digital mobile carrier, powered by Verizon’s network. This includes all of Verizon’s coverage and its 5G speeds, whether you are on an iPhone or Android device. Visible only offers one plan — the pre-paid Unlimited plan with no hidden fees or shenanigans. More details on how you can save on Unlimited with Visible below. Now, let’s get to the iPhone deal!

You can now grab an iPhone 13 (any model) from Visible and enjoy a $100 - $200 gift card, which you can spend almost anywhere!

Shop iPhone 13 on Visible



The dealGift cardGift
iPhone 13 / mini$100Free HomePod mini
iPhone 13 Pro / Max$200Free HomePod mini

What’s the catch? Just use the service! Sign up for a new Visible account, transfer your number from another carrier, and add an iPhone 13 to your basket. After 3 full months of service payments, you will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem your gift card.

An iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 get you a $100 gift card, the Pro models will earn you back a $200!

You can pick the retailer that you want to spend the $200 in — these range from Amazon and Best Buy to Hotels.com and Lowe’s. You will be hard-pressed to find a place you can’t spend your bonus cash! Click here to see a full list of possible gift card choices.

As if that wasn’t enough, if you sign up for Visible, transfer your number, and buy an iPhone 13 now, you also get a free HomePod mini, which is a $99 value in and of itself! Limit of one HomePod mini per member.

Shop iPhone 13 on Visible


Hold on, we’re not done!



Visible is the first pre-paid carrier to now offer a wearables plan! You can pick up either an Apple Watch Series 7 or an Apple Watch SE and add a line for them to your existing Unlimited plan for just $5 extra per month (taxes and fees included)!

The Apple Watch SE Cellular edition starts at $336 over at Visible’s store, or you can nab it for $14 per month over the next 24 months.

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $504 or just $21 per month over 24 months.

Shop Apple Watch on Visible


What does Visible’s Unlimited plan offer?


  • Unlimited means - unlimited data (at up to 200 Mbps), unlimited messages, unlimited minutes
  • Wireless hotspot - use your phone as a hotspot at no extra cost (up to 5 Mbps)
  • Call internationally - Canada, Mexico, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico
  • Save with more lines added to your account

A single line plan with Visible Unlimited costs $40 per month. Bring in friends or family in a Party (no limit to who can be in your party) and save $5 per added line! This means:

  • 2-line accounts cost $35 per line
  • 3-line accounts cost $30 per line
  • 4-line accounts and more cost $25 per line

Additionally, every time you bring a friend to Visible, your next month’s service will only cost $5! Your friend will also enjoy one month with Visible for just $5 — you know, to get a taste of Unlimited.

These bonuses stack, meaning that if you bring 12 friends to Visible right now, you will enjoy a full year of $5 monthly payments or $60 for a full year of Visible’s Unlimited plan!

Learn about Visible Unlimited here



FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless