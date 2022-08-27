If you lost service upgrading to Visible's new plans, try this fix

Some Visible subscribers became in-Visible after switching to the company's new plans







powruser : "I have a Moto G Pure (LTE only) that i got direct from Visible. Ordered the new SIM, everything activated completely smoothly for me. I went from old plan to Visible+, my LTE phone was nigh unusable with insane latency and deprioritized like hell. Now with visible+ im getting great latency and speeds." On Reddit , Visible subscribers ran through the gamut of possible experiences since the new plans were put into service replacing the old ones. Some are much happier with the new options as expressed by this post from a Redditor using the handle: "I have a Moto G Pure (LTE only) that i got direct from Visible. Ordered the new SIM, everything activated completely smoothly for me. I went from old plan to Visible+, my LTE phone was nigh unusable with insane latency and deprioritized like hell. Now with visible+ im getting great latency and speeds."





Not every Visible subscriber experienced such a smooth transition. In fact, quite a few had no service at all although a fix was posted on Reddit. If you are not getting service from Visible, try these four steps:







Pop in new sim and follow Visible activation instructions. No service at all after restart. Put old sim back in and reboot phone. Put new sim in again and reboot phone again.





While some found success eventually, others had to make a drastic move such as the Reddit subscriber known as hondaaccords who wrote "I have an eSim and an iPhone 12 Pro and I tried to upgrade to Visibile+ the first day. (I didn't know it was the first day). Activation failed, I contacted support. 48 hours later support said the problem had been fixed, my iPhone said that my phone had not been activated. I contacted support again, they refused to let me talk to a human.



I switched to Mint mobile after the last support chat. Mint mobile was able to get me running and port my number from visible in less than 15 minutes. Unbelievable. Verizon should have stopped the rollout immediately after it was apparent that it wasn't working."





At least some Visible subscribers had a sense of humor about what happened even if they weren't able to get any service. Read this follow-up post from hondaaccords . "I signed up for Visible+ using eSIM and tried to port my number over. I was never able to redownload the eSIM after my port went through, and despite reaching out to chat several times, I was without service entirely for 24 hours before deciding to port back out to another provider. Fortunately, between the referral bonus and a Chase credit card offer, I effectively paid $0 for that month of service, so I can safely say I got what I paid for."

Visible offers 24/7 support via chat, tweet, or Facebook Messenger



While Visible doesn't have phone support or retail stores that you can pop into, it does offer support 24/7 via chat (on the web and app), tweet (via @visiblecare), and through Facebook Messenger. The two new plans start at $30 a month for unlimited data, talk, text, and hotspot. It also features unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada. The plan works with Verizon's slower nationwide 5G service and 4G LTE. If traffic is heavy over the nationwide 5G and 4G LTE networks, your data speeds can be throttled.

If you want faster Verizon Ultra Wideband 5G (which delivers download data speeds averaging 300Mbps), you will want to spend $45 per month for Visible+. This service also features unlimited data, talk, text, and mobile hotspot. After consuming more than 50GB of premium mobile data over the month, you could find your data speeds throttled if there is heavy traffic on the 5G or 4G networks.

