Visible offers two new plans with unlimited talk, text, and data starting at $30 per month for one line

Visible, the all-digital carrier that is a unit of Verizon, doesn't have any physical stores, and all customer interactions can be easily handled online or with the Visible app. Starting today, new and existing Visible customers can choose between two new unlimited plans, Visible and Visible Plus. Priced at $10 under the previous base plan, Visible will cost you $30 per month after taxes and fees for a single line.







For that $30 each month, you will receive unlimited data, talk, text, and hotspot. It also includes spam protection and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada. As for 5G, this service works with Verizon's nationwide 5G (available in over 2,700 cities) and 4G LTE. Keep in mind that Verizon's nationwide 5G download data speeds are closer to the wireless provider's 4G LTE speeds. If traffic is heavy over the nationwide 5G and 4G LTE networks, your data speeds can be throttled.

Visible Plus can connect you with Verizon's zippy Ultra Wideband 5G network







If you want to connect with Verizon's faster 5G Ultra Wideband service, you'll need to pay $45 per month for a single line of Visible Plus. This service includes unlimited data, talk, text, and mobile hotspot. After consuming more than 50GB of premium mobile data, you could find your data speeds throttled if there is heavy traffic on the 5G or 4G networks. But as we said, this plan allows you to connect to Verizon's fastest mobile 5G service as Ultra Wideband delivers download data speeds averaging 300Mbps.





Recently, this writer had the opportunity to connect with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network in Salem, Massachusetts and a quick tap of the Speedtest app showed that my Pixel 6 Pro was receiving data at 400Mbps. So if you want to take advantage of the fastest 5G speeds available from Verizon , you will need to subscribe to Visible Plus. The latter service also includes spam protection, unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, unlimited talk, text & data roaming in Mexico and Canada, international calling from the U.S. to more than 30 countries, and international texting from the U.S. to more than 200 countries.





Existing Visible customers can move to these new plans at any time through their Visible account, although doing so will require the use of a new SIM card. In addition to these new plans, for every referral that you bring to Visible that ends up becoming a customer, you will receive a $20 credit toward your next monthly bill.

Visible offers the top names in smartphones and customers can finance their purchases through Affirm







Visible CEO Angie Klein said, "Visible’s mission is to reimagine wireless and be radically simple, fundamentally accessible, and audaciously inclusive. These plans reflect how we are doing just that. As nearly everyone is looking to save wherever possible with rising costs in so many parts of our lives, Visible is a great choice to put money back in your pocket, and not give up on the experience you deserve."





If you have a smartwatch, you can add it to your plan for only $5 per month. Keep in mind that you can buy a new phone or wearable from Visible. In fact, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and get a $200 virtual gift card by opening a new Visible account porting over your number from an eligible carrier within 30 days of the transaction. After making three months of timely payments, you will receive an email with a code that will allow you to redeem your virtual gift card.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Now!



The 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours for free at Samsung with our PhoneArena bonuses The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade and free case. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $100 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900, too, not to mention the bundle deals. $200 off (19%) Gift $860 $1059 99 Pre-order at Samsung





You'll also find the latest iPhone models, the Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6a, and a bunch of handsets from Motorola among others. And if you don't have a smartwatch, variants of the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 6 are available.



