Blade X1 5G launches at Visible to make 5G affordable

The latter allows you to fine-tune the speakers and select several different content modes including ‘music,’ ‘movies,’ and ‘custom.’ For the headphone users, the Blade X1 5G features a 3.5mm headphone jack and DTS:X 3D audio.As for the camera department, the Blade X1 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup on the back that centers around a 48-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide.Other extras include an LED flash, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. If you like taking selfies, you’ll be able to use a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor.The Blade X1 5G’s package is completed by Android 10 and a 4,000mAh battery straight out of the box, the latter of which supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 tech. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC for Google Pay contactless payments.