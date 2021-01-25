Blade X1 5G launches at Visible to make 5G affordable
Less than a week after introducing support for 5G connections on Android phones, Visible is announcing a low-cost device for its network that aims to make 5G much more accessible.
Visible’s newest smartphone is called the Blade X1 5G and is available starting today at Visible.com for as little as $16/month with a 24-month contract, or $384 without one.
The device offers 5G network support as standard and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765. That chipset includes a powerful CPU and can also be found inside Google’s Pixel 5 flagship.
It sits next to an impressive 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although if that isn’t enough, you’ll be pleased to hear that Visible’s Blade X1 5G supports microSD cards of up to 2TB too.
Allowing you to take full advantage of the performance and 5G speeds is a Full-HD+ 6.5-inch punch-hole display that’s paired up with an enhanced audio experienced dubbed DTS:X Ultra.
The Blade X1 5G costs less than $400 at Visible
Visible’s newest smartphone is called the Blade X1 5G and is available starting today at Visible.com for as little as $16/month with a 24-month contract, or $384 without one.
It sits next to an impressive 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although if that isn’t enough, you’ll be pleased to hear that Visible’s Blade X1 5G supports microSD cards of up to 2TB too.
Allowing you to take full advantage of the performance and 5G speeds is a Full-HD+ 6.5-inch punch-hole display that’s paired up with an enhanced audio experienced dubbed DTS:X Ultra.
The latter allows you to fine-tune the speakers and select several different content modes including ‘music,’ ‘movies,’ and ‘custom.’ For the headphone users, the Blade X1 5G features a 3.5mm headphone jack and DTS:X 3D audio.
Other extras include an LED flash, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. If you like taking selfies, you’ll be able to use a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor.
The Blade X1 5G’s package is completed by Android 10 and a 4,000mAh battery straight out of the box, the latter of which supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 tech. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC for Google Pay contactless payments.
There's a quad-camera setup on the back and a 4,000mAh battery
Other extras include an LED flash, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. If you like taking selfies, you’ll be able to use a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor.
The Blade X1 5G’s package is completed by Android 10 and a 4,000mAh battery straight out of the box, the latter of which supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 tech. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC for Google Pay contactless payments.