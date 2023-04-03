Reduce your stress directly from home with Virgin Media's new exercise classes this April
Are you feeling stressed and constantly under pressure, even during your off days? According to a study from YouGov, three in 10 Brits (31%) feel stressed even on weekends. A good way to reduce stress is to work out, but another YouGov research shows that almost one in four Brits (23%) don't exercise enough. If you, too, fall into this category and want to start exercising more, Virgin Media O2 can help you with that.
The well-being content includes stretching, Pilates, bodyweight exercises, yoga, and meditation. According to Virgin Media, most of the classes don't require much equipment, so you won't need a mini-gym for the exercises. The carrier also shared that the classes are conducted by experts from Nuffield Health, Fitit, and Fit at Home.
If you are also in the market for a new, more powerful smartphone, you can visit our best Virgin Media phone deals and best O2 phone deals articles, where you can find great deals on some of the best smartphones currently available.
As the carrier announced in a recent blog post, as part of Stress Awareness Month, existing Virgin Media TV customers can now watch stress management content for free every Saturday morning between 8am and 11am throughout April.
To watch the classes, simply tune in to Channel 100 between 8am and 11am on Saturday mornings in April. In case you can't tune in for the exercises, you can watch the classes via On Demand and Catch Up. You will be able to find them in the Stress Buster and Stress Reliever collections.
