Vipps MobilePay tackles Apple at its own game as the first NFC-based Apple Pay rival on iPhone
For years, Apple Pay has been synonymous with mobile payments on the iPhone, but the landscape is changing. Vipps MobilePay, a Norwegian payment app, has become the first service to leverage newly granted NFC access on iPhones under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, allowing users to tap and pay without relying on Apple Pay.
Unlike Apple Pay, which relies on global card networks like MasterCard and Visa, Tap with Vipps is tailored to Norway’s unique payment ecosystem, starting with BankAxept, the country’s national payment system. Support for MasterCard and Visa is expected to follow before summer, further broadening its reach.
Vipps also highlights its convenience as a single app for all payment needs, including peer-to-peer transfers and in-store purchases. According to Garborg, this simplicity could drive users to switch from Apple Pay:
The launch of Vipps MobilePay as an NFC-enabled payment service represents a victory for the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which aims to level the playing field for third-party developers. Apple’s compliance with the law is enabling other companies to create innovative payment solutions across Europe, with more apps expected to follow Vipps’ lead.
Apple is also reportedly extending NFC access to developers outside the EU, including in the United States, signaling a shift in its once-closed ecosystem.
As the first competitor to Apple Pay on iPhones, Vipps MobilePay is charting new territory, but the real challenge lies in convincing users to switch from Apple’s seamless, pre-installed solution. With its localized appeal and competitive pricing, Vipps MobilePay has a chance to carve out a niche as Apple faces increasing pressure from regulators and rivals alike.
This marks a pivotal moment in mobile payments, as Apple’s once-exclusive NFC technology is now available to competitors for the first time. Vipps MobilePay’s Tap with Vipps feature goes live in Norway, setting the stage for what could be a new era of competition in the digital wallet market.
...said Rune Garborg, CEO of Vipps MobilePay.
Being the first in the world to offer an alternative to Apple Pay on iPhone is a huge achievement for us...
While Apple Pay has dominated as the default choice for iPhone users, Vipps MobilePay aims to challenge that dominance by offering a unified payment app that already connects millions of Norwegians to local banks.
A competitive alternative to Apple Pay
Vipps users will now have the opportunity to use the app in situations where they would normally use their plastic card.
A turning point in the EU
What’s next for Apple Pay and rivals?
This development not only highlights the growing competition in mobile payments but also underscores a major shift in how Apple approaches its tightly controlled ecosystem. For iPhone users, more choice in payment solutions is on the horizon, starting with Tap with Vipps in Norway.
