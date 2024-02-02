Verizon retailer brings Total by Verizon’s no-contract plans to San Antonio
Victra, the largest Verizon authorized retailer, announced recently that it has expanded Total by Verizon’s presence in Texas by opening more than a dozen new stores in San Antonio.
With the latest addition of 13 stores, the retailer now operates 22 Total by Verizon stores in Texas, the fastest growth in any market. The expansion made through Victra’s Exclusive Retailer program makes it possible for prospective Exclusive Retailers to open the doors to stores independently under the Victra umbrella.
On top of that, Total by Verizon offers prepaid phones with 5G capabilities. However, the availability of 5G on specific prepaid phone models may vary, so you’ll want to check with the carrier for the latest information on its prepaid 5G offerings.
Total by Verizon’s no contract plans start at just $30 per month and include various benefits such as international long distance in up to 5 countries of choice, roaming to Canada and Mexico, and Disney+ Premium (No Ads).
Or you can bring your compatible phone to Total by Verizon and get a 31-day plan just to see if it fits your needs. If you live in San Antonio and are looking for affordable plans and phones, you can check Victra’s updated list of stores.
