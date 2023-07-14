Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Viber launches its premium service with exclusive features in the United States

Rakuten Viber has just announced the availability of its premium service, Viber Plus, in the US. The monthly subscription service, which was initially introduced back in May, promises to offer a premium messaging experience without ads for just $1.99 per month.

None of the standard features previously available for all Viber users have been moved behind the paywall, so everyone can continue to use them without paying for Viber Plus. What the premium service does is completely remove the ads and offer some extra features that are otherwise unavailable.

For example, Viber Plus subscribers will get multiple app icon styles, personalized 1-on-1 support, as well as unlimited stickers. More exclusive features for Viber Plus will be added in the coming months, the company stated.

Here are the main highlights of the newly launched Viber Plus service, which available since launch:

  • No ads: Use the Viber app without seeing any ads
  • Unlimited stickers: Download sticker packs for free
  • Unique app icons: Change the mobile or desktop Viber app icon to a unique icon such as unicorn, night, or sparkle-themed
  • Live support: Initiate live support chats with just one click at any time of day
  • Verification Badge: Verification badge exclusive to subscribers

In addition to the exclusive features above, Viber Plus will be getting Voice to Text, allowing users to transcribe received voice messages into text, and Invisible Mode, which will enable users to browse privately reading messages and seeing who’s online without them knowing.

Viber users in the United States who wish to check out the premium service can do so by clicking “More” in the bottom right corner of the app.

Besides the US, Viber Plus service is available in Czech Republic, Montenegro (iOS only), Switzerland, Kuwait, Australia, Tuvalu, Israel, Sweden, Austria, India, and Italy. More countries will be getting Viber Plus in the coming months.

